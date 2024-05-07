7 May 2024 Experiencia y Trayectoria

At Molymet, we are firmly committed to leading the way towards a more sustainable future. That is why we voluntarily participate in the evaluation tool used to determine the participation of companies in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

This process gives us the opportunity to evaluate our performance in the environmental, social and governance dimensions, aligning us with the highest sustainability standards at a global level. In addition, it allows us to be recognized by our stakeholders through this reliable benchmark of global sustainability.

In 2020, we took our first steps in this evaluation and in 2022 we managed to stand out, placing ourselves in the top 10% of the industry. Now, in 2023, we further consolidate our commitment and reach the top 5%, which has meant great progress for our company.

"This rating is the result of years of work and reflects the company's high level of commitment to environmental, social and corporate governance matters. For Molymet, sustainability is the basis on which we articulate our business work, taking all decisions under this foundation, especially today, when we find ourselves facing increasingly urgent environmental and social challenges that require new ways of being addressed," comments Edgar Pape, CEO of Molymet

Let us continue to advance our commitment to excellence in Sustainability, always thinking about the well-being of the planet!