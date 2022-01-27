Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Chile
  Santiago Stock Exchange
  Molibdenos y Metales S.A.
  News
  Summary
    MOLYMET   CLP6877L1036

MOLIBDENOS Y METALES S.A.

(MOLYMET)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 01/26
4430.2 CLP   0.00%
05:46pMOLIBDENOS Y METALES S A : Q4 2021 Results
PU
2021MOLIBDENOS Y METALES S A : Quarterly Reporting Document
PU
2021MOLIBDENOS Y METALES S A : Interim Dividend Payment No. 90, 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Molibdenos y Metales S A : Q4 2021 Results

01/27/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results 2021

January 2022

Financial performance

2021

REVENUES (MM US$)

By December 2021, Molymet sold 134 million pounds of molybdenum products, compared to the 168 million pounds sold by December 2020.

1,453.44

1,051.91 +38%

20202021

NET PROFIT (MM US$)

By the end of December 2021, Net profit was higher compared to same period of las year, due to the higher gross profit.

97.19

+105%

47.32

20202021

EBITDA (MM US$)

By the end of December 2021,

+69%

193.20

EBITDA increased due to a

114.15

higher gross profit.

2020

2021

NET DEBT (MM US$)

By the end of December 2021, Net Debt amounted US$ 439 million, equivalent to a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.27x

439.22

+

26.12

2020 2021

EBITDA COMPOSITION VARIATION (MM US$)

MAIN RATIOS

76.82

6.26

114.15

193.20

-4.02

2020

Tolling

Own Sales

Byproducts

2021

Revenue USD 1,453 MM

Liquidity USD 157 MM

Income USD 98 MM

Net debt USD 439 MM

EBITDA USD 193 MM

Assets USD 1,748 MM

Equity USD 792 MM

CAPEX USD 32 MM

Ratio

December 2020

December 2021

Net Debt / EBITDA

0.23

2.27

Debt Ratio1

0.72

1.21

EBITDA / Financial

8.40

13.93

Expenses2

Current Liquidity3

3.55

2.44

Acid Ratio4

1.81

0.81

VARIATION % 2020 / 2021

68.06%

65.83%

-31.27%

-55.25%

1 Corresponds to the total liabilities divided by the total equity.

2 Corresponds to the EBITDA divided by the financial expenses. 3 Corresponds to the total current assets divided by the total current liabilities.

4 Corresponds to the total current assets, less the current inventories, divided by the total current liabilities

FINANCIAL DEBT MATURITY PROFILE by December 31, 2021 (US$ MM)

Bank Loans

Bonds

PAE

Molybdenum Price evolution

Regarding the international price of molybdenum oxide, in average during the year went from US$ 8.69 per pound by December 2020 to US$ 15.85 per pound by December 2021, which meant an 82.39% increase.

Mo average monthly prices* (US$/Lb.)

25

20

/ LB

15

US$

10

5

0

Jun-12

Sep-12

Jun-13

Sep-13

Mar-14

Jun-14

Sep-14

Jun-15

Sep-15

Jun-16

Sep-16

Dec-16

Jun-17

Sep-17

Jun-18

Sep-18

Jun-19

Sep-19

Jun-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

Jun-21

Sep-21

Dec-11

Mar-12

Dec-12

Mar-13

Dec-13

Dec-14

Mar-15

Dec-15

Mar-16

Mar-17

Dec-17

Mar-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Mar-21

Dec-21

Año

Average Price

(US$/LB.)

2013

10.32

2014

11.39

2015

6.65

2016

6.48

2017

8.21

2018

11.94

2019

11.35

2020

8.69

2021

15.85

*Source: METALS WEEK D.O. USA

Disclaimer

MOLYMET - Molibdenos y Metales SA published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 22:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 052 M - -
Net income 2020 47,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 32,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15 008x
Yield 2020 0,00%
Capitalization 734 M 734 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 356
Free-Float -
Chart MOLIBDENOS Y METALES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Molibdenos y Metales S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLIBDENOS Y METALES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Graell Moore President & Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Ramírez Gossler Vice President-Corporate Administration & Finance
Eduardo Guilisasti Gana Chairman
Luis Gonzalo Concha Parada Vice President-Engineering
Jorge Jaque Urra Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOLIBDENOS Y METALES S.A.8.05%736
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-8.44%20 346
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-22.86%5 310
AURUBIS AG9.65%4 755
GUANGDONG JIAYUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD.-0.76%4 663
IMERYS12.81%3 940