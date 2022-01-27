Molibdenos y Metales S A : Q4 2021 Results
Results 2021
January 2022
2021
REVENUES (MM US$)
By December 2021, Molymet sold 134 million pounds of molybdenum products, compared to the 168 million pounds sold by December 2020.
1,453.44
1,051.91
+38%
2020
2021
NET PROFIT (MM US$)
By the end of December 2021, Net profit was higher compared to same period of las year, due to the higher gross profit.
97.19
+105%
47.32
2020
2021
EBITDA (MM US$)
By the end of December 2021,
+69%
193.20
EBITDA increased due to a
114.15
higher gross profit.
2020
2021
NET DEBT (MM US$)
By the end of December 2021, Net Debt amounted US$ 439 million, equivalent to a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.27x
EBITDA COMPOSITION VARIATION (MM US$)
76.82
6.26
114.15
193.20
-4.02
2020
Tolling
Own Sales
Byproducts
2021
• Revenue USD 1,453 MM
• Liquidity USD 157 MM
• Income USD 98 MM
• Net debt USD 439 MM
• EBITDA USD 193 MM
• Assets USD 1,748 MM
• Equity USD 792 MM
• CAPEX USD 32 MM
FINANCIAL DEBT MATURITY PROFILE by December 31, 2021 (US$ MM)
Molybdenum Price evolution
Regarding the international price of molybdenum oxide, in average during the year went from US$ 8.69 per pound by December 2020 to US$ 15.85 per pound by December 2021, which meant an 82.39% increase.
Mo average monthly prices* (US$/Lb.)
25
20
/ LB
15
US$
10
5
0
Jun-12
Sep-12
Jun-13
Sep-13
Mar-14
Jun-14
Sep-14
Jun-15
Sep-15
Jun-16
Sep-16
Dec-16
Jun-17
Sep-17
Jun-18
Sep-18
Jun-19
Sep-19
Jun-20
Sep-20
Dec-20
Jun-21
Sep-21
Dec-11
Mar-12
Dec-12
Mar-13
Dec-13
Dec-14
Mar-15
Dec-15
Mar-16
Mar-17
Dec-17
Mar-18
Dec-18
Mar-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Mar-21
Dec-21
Año
Average Price
(US$/LB.)
2013
10.32
2014
11.39
2015
6.65
2016
6.48
2017
8.21
2018
11.94
2019
11.35
2020
8.69
2021
15.85
*
Source: METALS WEEK D.O. USA
