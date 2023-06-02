Molibdenos y Metales S A : Quarterly Reporting Document
RESULTS
FIRST QUARTER 2023
M A Y 2 0 2 3
R E S U L T S Q 1 2 0 2 3
F i n a n c i al
p e r f o r m a n ce
Q1 2023
REVENUE (MM US$)
As of March 2023, Molymet sold 27.60
+53%
694.03
million pounds of molybdenum products,
compared to the 28,00 million pounds sold
453.58
by December 2021.
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
EBITDA (MM US$)
NET PROFIT (MM US$)
+44% 35.36
24.48
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
NET DEBT (MM US$)
F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E
By the end of March 2023, Net profit was higher compared to same period of last year, due to the higher gross profit.
As of March 2023, net debt was US$ 742
EBITDA increased compared to Q1 2022,
+23%
which is mainly due to higher
61.83
commercialization margins.
50.46
+146%
301.96
741.65
million, equivalent to a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.76x. This increase occurred as a result of the rise in the price of molybdenum in the first quarter. It is expected that in the medium term this value will return to
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
historical levels.
R E S U L T S Q 1 2 0 2 3
As of March 2023, EBITDA reached US$ 61,83 million, an increase of
22,53% compared to the EBITDA of
March 2022, which was
US$ 50,46 million.
This increase was mainly due to higher commercialization margins.
EBITDA COMPOSITION VARIATION (MM US$)
EBITDA COMPOSITION Q1 2023
10.65%
13.98%
75.36%
Tolling
Own Sales
By-Products
F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E
As of March 2023
Revenue (USD MM)
694,03
Net Profit (USD MM)
35,36
EBITDA (USD MM)
61,83
Equity (USD MM)
869,99
Liquidity (USD MM)
122,78
Net Debt (USD MM)
741,65
Assets (USD MM)
2.375,80
2.21
10.55
52,67
63,22
61.83
50.46
50,46
-1.39
Q1 2022
Tolling
Own Sales
Byproducts
Q1 2023
CAPEX (USD MM)
7,77
R E S U L T S Q 1 2 0 2 3
FINANCIAL DEBT MATURITY PROFILE
As of March 2023 (MM US$)
495
450
405
360
315
270
225
435.0
180
135
90
170.6
120.9
45
80.8
0.5
0.5
0.5
-
2023
2024
2025
2027
2028
Bank Loans
Bonds
PAE
F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E
MAIN RATIOS
As of March 2023
Index
December 2022
March 2023
Variation
Dec. 2022/Mar. 2023
Net Debt / EBITDA
1.63
3.76
↑
Debt ratio 1
1.33
1.73
30.08%
Short-Term Liabilities
54.67%
64.76%
18.46%
Long-Term Liabilities
45.33%
35.24%
-22.26%
EBITDA / Financial
7.50
5.79
-22.80%
Expenses 2
Current Liquidity 3
2.23
1.80
-19.28%
Acid ratio 4
0.68
0.58
-14.71%
1 Corresponds to total liabilities divided by total equity. 2 Corresponds to EBITDA divided by financial expenses.
3 Corresponds to total current assets divided by total current liabilities. 4 Corresponds to total current assets, less current inventories, divided by total current liabilities.
M O L Y B D E N U M P R I C E E V O L U T I O N
R E S U L T S Q 1 2 0 2 3
M o l y b d e n um
pr i c e e v o l u t i o n
The international price of molybdenum oxide varied from US$ 19.07 per pound as of March 2022 to US$ 32.95 per pound as of March 2023, an increase of
