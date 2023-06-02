Advanced search
    MOLYMET   CLP6877L1036

MOLIBDENOS Y METALES S.A.

(MOLYMET)
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-31
3510.00 CLP    0.00%
02:43pMolibdenos Y Metales S A : Quarterly Reporting Document
PU
05/30New Sustainability Report 2022 : we invite you to review it and learn about our progress
PU
05/30Molibdenos Y Metales S A : Molymet consolidates its sustainable leadership in the molybdenum industry
PU
Molibdenos y Metales S A : Quarterly Reporting Document

06/02/2023 | 02:43pm EDT
RESULTS

FIRST QUARTER 2023

M A Y 2 0 2 3

R E S U L T S Q 1 2 0 2 3

F i n a n c i al

p e r f o r m a n ce

Q1 2023

REVENUE (MM US$)

As of March 2023, Molymet sold 27.60

+53%

694.03

million pounds of molybdenum products,

compared to the 28,00 million pounds sold

453.58

by December 2021.

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

EBITDA (MM US$)

NET PROFIT (MM US$)

+44% 35.36

24.48

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

NET DEBT (MM US$)

F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E

By the end of March 2023, Net profit was higher compared to same period of last year, due to the higher gross profit.

As of March 2023, net debt was US$ 742

EBITDA increased compared to Q1 2022,

+23%

which is mainly due to higher

61.83

commercialization margins.

50.46

+146%

301.96

741.65

million, equivalent to a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.76x. This increase occurred as a result of the rise in the price of molybdenum in the first quarter. It is expected that in the medium term this value will return to

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

historical levels.

R E S U L T S Q 1 2 0 2 3

As of March 2023, EBITDA reached US$ 61,83 million, an increase of

22,53% compared to the EBITDA of

March 2022, which was

US$ 50,46 million.

This increase was mainly due to higher commercialization margins.

EBITDA COMPOSITION VARIATION (MM US$)

EBITDA COMPOSITION Q1 2023

10.65%

13.98%

75.36%

Tolling

Own Sales

By-Products

F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E

As of March 2023

Revenue (USD MM)

694,03

Net Profit (USD MM)

35,36

EBITDA (USD MM)

61,83

Equity (USD MM)

869,99

Liquidity (USD MM)

122,78

Net Debt (USD MM)

741,65

Assets (USD MM)

2.375,80

2.21

10.55

52,67

63,22

61.83

50.46

50,46

-1.39

Q1 2022

Tolling

Own Sales

Byproducts

Q1 2023

CAPEX (USD MM)

7,77

R E S U L T S Q 1 2 0 2 3

FINANCIAL DEBT MATURITY PROFILE

As of March 2023 (MM US$)

495

450

405

360

315

270

225

435.0

180

135

90

170.6

120.9

45

80.8

0.5

0.5

0.5

-

2023

2024

2025

2027

2028

Bank Loans

Bonds

PAE

F I N A N C I A L P E R F O R M A N C E

MAIN RATIOS

As of March 2023

Index

December 2022

March 2023

Variation

Dec. 2022/Mar. 2023

Net Debt / EBITDA

1.63

3.76

Debt ratio 1

1.33

1.73

30.08%

Short-Term Liabilities

54.67%

64.76%

18.46%

Long-Term Liabilities

45.33%

35.24%

-22.26%

EBITDA / Financial

7.50

5.79

-22.80%

Expenses 2

Current Liquidity 3

2.23

1.80

-19.28%

Acid ratio 4

0.68

0.58

-14.71%

1 Corresponds to total liabilities divided by total equity. 2 Corresponds to EBITDA divided by financial expenses.

3 Corresponds to total current assets divided by total current liabilities. 4 Corresponds to total current assets, less current inventories, divided by total current liabilities.

M O L Y B D E N U M P R I C E E V O L U T I O N

R E S U L T S Q 1 2 0 2 3

M o l y b d e n um

pr i c e e v o l u t i o n

The international price of molybdenum oxide varied from US$ 19.07 per pound as of March 2022 to US$ 32.95 per pound as of March 2023, an increase of

72.78%.

Year

2014

2015

Mo AVERAGE MONTHLY PRICES

2016

(US$/Lb)

40

2017

35

2018

30

/ LB

25

2019

20

US$

2020

15

10

2021

5

2022

0

-Jun15

-Sep15

-Dec15

-Mar16

-Jun16

-Sep16

-Dec16

-Mar17

-Jun17

-Sep17

-Dec17

-Mar18

-Jun18

-Sep18

-Dec18

-Mar19

-Jun19

-Sep19

-Dec19

-Mar20

-Jun20

-Sep20

-Dec20

-Mar21

-Jun21

-Sep21

-Dec21

-Mar22

-Jun22

-Sep22

-Dec22

-Mar23

-Mar15

Q1 2023

Average Price

(US$/Lb)

11.39

6.65

6.48

8.21

11.94

11.35

8.69

15.85

18.77

32.95

Disclaimer

MOLYMET - Molibdenos y Metales SA published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 883 M - -
Net income 2022 89,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 342 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5 036x
Yield 2022 0,01%
Capitalization 581 M 581 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 313
Free-Float 21,4%
Managers and Directors
John Graell Moore Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo Guilisasti Gana Chairman
Luis Gonzalo Concha Parada Project Manager
Jorge Jaque Urra Manager-Information Technology
Edgardo Cisternas Jara Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOLIBDENOS Y METALES S.A.3.26%581
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD-12.01%10 390
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-15.99%5 089
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.-12.47%4 873
CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO., LTD.-4.53%4 285
AURUBIS AG-4.87%3 398
