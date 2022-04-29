Sustainability: A necessary road

29 April 2022 Experiencia y Trayectoria

The pandemic's beginning coincided with the start of a new decade, where declarations and promises alone are no longer enough to address the challenges we face, especially the climate emergency. New political, economic, and social challenges have arisen in these past two years. We as companies must take urgent responsibility, generating tangible commitments in line with business sustainability through investments that will positively impact our environment and consider people, community, providers, clients, authorities, and the environment at the core of our decisions.

This change in how we produce and look at the future has been driven by a greater knowledge of how factors related to sustainability affect economic growth, the value of assets, and financial matters in general. This includes the achievement of higher and more stable long-term performance, with investments in technology, risk management, talent management, and sustainable leadership, the reduction of emissions, water efficiency, responsible waste treatment, the use of renewable energies, active strategies in circular economy, and innovation for sustainable development.

Looking long-term may seem a significant challenge in a period of such profound change. Still, it is also an opportunity to offer better results and add value to our stakeholders. Only by assuming these challenges will we manage to contribute when the climate emergency is a reality we must address together with the public and private players around the world.

John Graell, CEO of Molymet.