  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Molibdenos y Metales S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOLYMET   CLP6877L1036

MOLIBDENOS Y METALES S.A.

(MOLYMET)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  04-27
4010.30 CLP    0.00%
02/28BAEM 2022 : CEO highlights results and outlines challenges for the year ahead
PU
01/27Molibdenos y Metales S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/27MOLIBDENOS Y METALES S A : Q4 2021 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sustainability: A necessary road

04/29/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
29 April 2022 Experiencia y Trayectoria

Sustainability: A necessary road

The pandemic's beginning coincided with the start of a new decade, where declarations and promises alone are no longer enough to address the challenges we face, especially the climate emergency. New political, economic, and social challenges have arisen in these past two years. We as companies must take urgent responsibility, generating tangible commitments in line with business sustainability through investments that will positively impact our environment and consider people, community, providers, clients, authorities, and the environment at the core of our decisions.

This change in how we produce and look at the future has been driven by a greater knowledge of how factors related to sustainability affect economic growth, the value of assets, and financial matters in general. This includes the achievement of higher and more stable long-term performance, with investments in technology, risk management, talent management, and sustainable leadership, the reduction of emissions, water efficiency, responsible waste treatment, the use of renewable energies, active strategies in circular economy, and innovation for sustainable development.

Looking long-term may seem a significant challenge in a period of such profound change. Still, it is also an opportunity to offer better results and add value to our stakeholders. Only by assuming these challenges will we manage to contribute when the climate emergency is a reality we must address together with the public and private players around the world.

John Graell, CEO of Molymet.

Disclaimer

MOLYMET - Molibdenos y Metales SA published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 18:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 453 M - -
Net income 2021 97,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 447 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5 616x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 621 M 627 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 372
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart MOLIBDENOS Y METALES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Molibdenos y Metales S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLIBDENOS Y METALES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Graell Moore President & Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Ramírez Gossler Vice President-Corporate Administration & Finance
Eduardo Guilisasti Gana Chairman
Luis Gonzalo Concha Parada Vice President-Engineering
Jorge Jaque Urra Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOLIBDENOS Y METALES S.A.-2.19%621
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-28.95%14 445
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-21.63%5 320
AURUBIS AG25.14%5 061
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.-22.11%3 934
IMERYS3.94%3 381