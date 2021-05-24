Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Molina Healthcare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOH   US60855R1005

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.

(MOH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

From deductibles to co-pays: health insurance terminology explained

05/24/2021 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From deductibles to co-pays: health insurance terminology explained.

Health insurance helps you stay well and cover your costs when you're sick or injured. But what do the particular words used by insurance companies and providers mean?

To help you get a deeper understanding, we've provided simple explanations of the most commonly used terms, below.

  • Premium: Like auto and home insurance, health insurance requires you to provide a payment each month to make sure your coverage isn't interrupted. This is called a premium. The size of your premium varies based on your choice of plan and usually resets every year.
  • Cost Sharing: This general term refers to medical or pharmacy expenses you and your insurer pay together. Some health plans require cost sharing and others don't. It just depends on the plan you have. Types of cost sharing include-
    • Deductible: This is the dollar amount you chip in every year before your insurer begins to pay for covered services. Once you meet your deductible, your plan covers your costs.
    • Coinsurance: Some insurance plans require you to pay a percentage of certain medical costs while they pay the rest. This is called coinsurance.
    • Co-payments: These are fixed fees you give participating providers when you get treatment at their office, urgent or emergency care, or when you get other supplies or services, like prescription drugs or screenings.
  • Out-of-Pocket Maximum: This is a dollar amount set by your insurer as the most you will pay in a year. When the deductible, coinsurance and co-payments you have paid add up to the annual Out-of-Pocket Maximum, your plan will pay for everything else (except your premium).

To make sure everyone can get the help they need to stay healthy, organizations like Molina Healthcare offer a wide range of plans at different price points-all with access to quality care.

We hope these explanations are helpful. Still got questions? Lean on Molina. Feel free to check out our website at MeetMolina.com for more information.

Category:Health Insurance

Disclaimer

Molina Healthcare Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 15:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.
11:41aFROM DEDUCTIBLES TO CO-PAYS : health insurance terminology explained
PU
05/19MOLINA HEALTHCARE  : Wells Fargo Starts Molina Healthcare at Underweight With $2..
MT
05/17MOLINA HEALTHCARE  : Significant Insider Sales Reported in Shares of Molina Heal..
MT
05/14INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Days of Insider Buying at Molina Healthcare Eased Back with ..
MT
05/14INSIDER TRENDS : Molina Healthcare Insider Disposition Interrupting 90-Day Buy T..
MT
05/14INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Disposition Eases Back 90-Day Buy Trend at Molina Healt..
MT
05/14INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Molina Healthcare Sells Stock for Taxes Interrupting..
MT
05/11MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (..
AQ
05/11MOLINA HEALTHCARE  : Elects Dr. Stephen Lockhart to its Board of Directors
BU
04/30STAYING ON TRACK : Childhood Immunizations
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 793 M - -
Net income 2021 691 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 407 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 980 M 14 980 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 10 500
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Molina Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 268,00 $
Last Close Price 256,50 $
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph M. Zubretsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark L. Keim Chief Financial Officer
Dale B. Wolf Chairman
Jason Dees Chief Medical Officer
Ronna E. Romney Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.20.60%14 980
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INCORPORATED17.38%388 456
ANTHEM, INC.23.35%96 976
CIGNA CORPORATION25.97%89 986
HUMANA INC.8.71%57 540
CENTENE CORPORATION22.82%42 965