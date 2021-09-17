Log in
    MOH   US60855R1005

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.

(MOH)
Molina Healthcare : 2021 Investor Day Presentation

09/17/2021
Investor Day 2021 Sustaining Profitable Growth

September 17, 2021

Sustaining Profitable Growth

Topic

Speaker

8:30am

Welcome and Logistics

- Ron Kurtz

8:35am

Sustaining Profitable Growth

- Joe Zubretsky

9:30am

Compelling Financial Profile

- Mark Keim

10:00am - 10:45am

Executive Q&A

- Joe Zubretsky

- Mark Keim

2

Cautionary Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This presentation and the accompanying oral remarks include forward-looking statements regarding, without limitation, the Company's 2021 guidance, its 2022 premium revenue and revenue growth strategy, its long-term financial targets and margin outlook, the COVID pandemic, COVID risk sharing corridors, future RFPs and re-procurements, mergers and acquisitions, Medicaid redeterminations, and the Company's general business plans. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers and listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward- looking statements as forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and the Company's actual results may differ materially due to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Those risks and uncertainties are discussed under Item 1A in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and also in the Company's quarterly reports, current reports, and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. These reports can be accessed under the investor relations tab of the Company's website or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward looking statements in this presentation represent management's judgment as of September 17, 2021, and, except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform the statement to actual results or changes in its expectations..

3

Sustaining Profitable Growth

Joe Zubretsky

President and Chief Executive Officer

4

Sustaining Profitable Growth

Long-Term Financial Targets

The Profitable Growth Playbook

Our Value Creating Franchise

Winning Leadership Model

Attractive Government Managed

Value Creation Dynamics

Care Market

5

Disclaimer

Molina Healthcare Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 12:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Income Statement Evolution
