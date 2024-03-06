Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today announced details for the release of its results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024.

Molina Healthcare will issue its earnings release for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024, after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, and will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings release on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (877) 883-0383 and enter the confirmation number, 0974846. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, May 9, 2024, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the confirmation number, 7039934.

A live broadcast of Molina Healthcare’s conference call will be available on the Company’s website, molinahealthcare.com. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.

