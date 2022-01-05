Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Molina Healthcare, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MOH   US60855R1005

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.

(MOH)
  Report
Molina Healthcare Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

01/05/2022 | 04:16pm EST
Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Molina Healthcare will issue its earnings release for the fourth quarter and year-end 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, and will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings release on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (877) 883-0383 and enter the confirmation number, 8807414. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, February 24, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the confirmation number, 9770251.

A live broadcast of Molina Healthcare’s conference call will be available on the Company’s website, molinahealthcare.com. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.8 million members as of September 30, 2021. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 440 M - -
Net income 2021 714 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 974 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 750 M 17 750 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 10 500
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
Joseph M. Zubretsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark L. Keim Chief Financial Officer
Dale B. Wolf Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Dees Chief Medical Officer
Ronna E. Romney Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-0.47%17 750
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP0.03%462 355
ANTHEM, INC.-1.16%111 205
CIGNA CORPORATION1.60%77 322
HUMANA INC.0.34%58 996
CENTENE CORPORATION-1.60%47 310