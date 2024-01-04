Official MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. press release

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Molina Healthcare will issue its earnings release for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, and will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings release on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (877) 883-0383 and enter the confirmation number, 4221213. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, February 15, 2024, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the confirmation number, 3687293.

A live broadcast of Molina Healthcare’s conference call will be available on the Company’s website, molinahealthcare.com. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Molina Healthcare served approximately 5.2 million members as of September 30, 2023, located across 19 states. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.

