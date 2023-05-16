Advanced search
    MOH   US60855R1005

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.

(MOH)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:11 2023-05-15 pm EDT
292.95 USD   -1.93%
05/15Transcript : Molina Healthcare, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
05/08Deutsche Bank Adjusts Molina Healthcare Price Target to $335 From $365, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
Molina Healthcare Announces Promotions of Two Senior Executives

05/16/2023 | 08:04am EDT
Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) (“Molina”) today announced that Jim Woys and Mark Keim have each been promoted to the position of senior executive vice president, effective May 15th. With this promotion, Woys also assumes the role of chief operating officer. Keim will continue as chief financial officer with expanded operational and growth-related responsibilities.

Woys has served as Molina’s executive vice president – health plan services, since May 2018. Keim had served as Molina’s executive vice president – transformation, since January 2018, and became chief financial officer in February 2021.

"Jim and Mark have been instrumental leaders of Molina’s growth and performance over the past five years," said Joe Zubretsky, president and chief executive officer of Molina. "I look forward to working with them and our deep and talented leadership team to drive the next wave of value creation for all of our stakeholders."

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company (currently ranked 125), provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Molina Healthcare served approximately 5.3 million members as of March 31, 2023, located across 19 states. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 32 984 M - -
Net income 2023 1 108 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 526 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 17 079 M 17 079 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 292,95 $
Average target price 351,21 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Managers and Directors
Joseph M. Zubretsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark L. Keim Chief Financial Officer
Dale B. Wolf Chairman
Jason Dees Senior Vice President-Marketplace
Ronna E. Romney Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-11.29%17 079
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.-7.35%453 282
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.-11.78%107 280
CIGNA CORPORATION-22.57%76 335
HUMANA INC.2.01%65 284
CENTENE CORPORATION-18.10%36 883
