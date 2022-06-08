Log in
    MOH   US60855R1005

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.

(MOH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-06-08 pm EDT
283.45 USD   -1.61%
Molina Healthcare Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

06/08/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Molina Healthcare will issue its earnings release for the second quarter 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings release on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (877) 883-0383 and enter the confirmation number, 4270459. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, August 11, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the confirmation number, 9675380.

A live broadcast of Molina Healthcare’s conference call will be available on the Company’s website, molinahealthcare.com. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company (currently ranked 125), provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Molina Healthcare served approximately 5.1 million members located across 19 states as of March 31, 2022. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30 529 M - -
Net income 2022 925 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 261 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 904 M 16 904 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 99,0%
