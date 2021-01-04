Log in
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.

(MOH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Molina Healthcare : Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of Magellan Complete Care

01/04/2021 | 06:02am EST
Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) (“Molina”) today announced that its acquisition of the Magellan Complete Care (“MCC”) line of business of Magellan Health, Inc. closed on December 31, 2020. As of November 30, 2020, MCC served approximately 200,000 members.

About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.0 million members as of September 30, 2020. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 574 M - -
Net income 2020 723 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 532 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 612 M 12 612 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Molina Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 229,92 $
Last Close Price 212,68 $
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph M. Zubretsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale B. Wolf Chairman
Thomas L. Tran Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jason Dees Chief Medical Officer
Ronna E. Romney Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.0.00%12 612
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP0.00%332 732
ANTHEM, INC.0.00%79 856
CIGNA CORPORATION0.00%75 209
HUMANA INC.0.00%54 296
CENTENE CORPORATION0.00%34 805
