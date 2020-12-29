Log in
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.    MOH

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.

(MOH)
Molina Healthcare :, Inc. to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/29/2020 | 06:01am EST
Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) (“the Company”) today announced that management will give a presentation, followed by a question and answer session, at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held in January 2021.

The Company’s conference presentation will take place on Thursday, January 14, 2021, starting at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast live. Access to the live broadcast of the Company’s presentation will be available on the Company’s website, molinahealthcare.com. Listeners are encouraged to log on approximately 15 minutes prior to the event to register and download any necessary software. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.0 million members as of September 30, 2020. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2020
