Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Molina Healthcare, Inc.    MOH

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.

(MOH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Molina Healthcare : Elevating Mental Health and Wellness

04/11/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Elevating Mental Health and Wellness

By Dr. Sasha Waring, Senior Behavioral Health Medical Director, Molina Healthcare of Washington

Mental health is an inclusive term for our emotional, psychological, social, and spiritual well-being. It dictates how we think, feel, and act, respond to stress, relate to others, and make choices in our lives.

Good mental health empowers people to manage everyday pressures and contribute productively to their families and communities. If you're not mentally healthy, these tasks become challenging. It may even lead to more serious mental health struggles, like:

  • Eating or sleeping too much or too little
  • Low or no energy
  • Feeling helpless or hopeless
  • Not being able to perform daily tasks
  • Feeling numb or like nothing matters
  • Mood swings, confusion, forgetfulness, or nervousness
  • Thoughts of harming yourself or others-in which case, please seek help immediately by visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org or calling 800-273-8255.

Issues with mental health are more common among those with low incomes-who are up to three times as likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with more wealth. Unemployment and homelessness compound the problem. The pandemic has caused record job loss, with low-income communities hit hardest. Since COVID-related lockdowns started, 46% of low-income adults in the US have had trouble paying bills, which means it has been an especially tough time for many of us.

Small changes you can make today

Little adjustments may not solve big problems immediately, but they can help you elevate your mood, bring stability and balance to your life, and allow you to do more of what you need and want to do each day. Try these strategies, which research shows can quickly help:

  • Remember you are a one-of-a-kind treasure: Be kind and respectful to yourself and avoid negative self-talk.
  • Take care of your body: Drink plenty of water, eat healthy, get moving, get outside, and sleep enough to wake feeling refreshed.
  • Set realistic targets: Write down goals you'd like to achieve and take steps toward them each day. They don't have to be huge or overwhelming. Maybe you want to exercise 20 minutes a day. Start with walking and see how it goes.

    Remember it's not all or nothing-even if you achieve a quarter or a half of a goal each day, this is a great start and will still likely help you feel better. Each day presents a new opportunity to take aim at these goals.

    If you would like support to improve and stabilize your mental health, Molina covers many behavioral health services. To learn more, visit MolinaHealthcare.com. Additionally, Psych Hubis the world's largest online platform for mental health education and it's free for Molina members.

  • If you or a loved one are in distress or danger, The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers free, confidential support 24/7. Visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org or call (800) 273-8255.

Sources:

https://www.mentalhealth.gov/basics/what-is-mental-health

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/01/poverty-mental-health-covid-intervention

https://uhs.umich.edu/tenthings

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Category:Mental Health

Disclaimer

Molina Healthcare Inc. published this content on 10 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 18:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.
02:31pMOLINA HEALTHCARE  : Elevating Mental Health and Wellness
PU
04/07WORLD HEALTH DAY 2021 : COVID-19 Vaccine Confidence is High
PU
04/02INSIDER TRENDS : Molina Healthcare Insider Makes Shares Sale for Tax Slowing 90-..
MT
04/01MOLINA HEALTHCARE  : My Journey as a Parent of a Special Needs Child
PU
03/30MOLINA HEALTHCARE  : Help your kids have a healthy relationship with food
PU
03/30MOLINA HEALTHCARE  : Change your sleep position and improve your health
PU
03/30MOLINA HEALTHCARE  : Credit Suisse Starts Molina Healthcare at Outperform With $..
MT
03/18MOLINA HEALTHCARE  : Small Diet Changes for Healthier Kidneys
PU
03/15MOLINA HEALTHCARE  : Change your sleep position and improve your health
PU
03/10MOLINA HEALTHCARE  : Mizuho Starts Molina Healthcare at Buy With $245 Price Targ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 24 281 M - -
Net income 2021 687 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 423 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 069 M 14 069 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 10 500
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Molina Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 246,23 $
Last Close Price 240,98 $
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph M. Zubretsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark L. Keim Chief Financial Officer
Dale B. Wolf Chairman
Jason Dees Chief Medical Officer
Ronna E. Romney Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.13.31%14 069
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP7.31%355 724
ANTHEM, INC.12.43%88 416
CIGNA CORPORATION14.44%85 491
HUMANA INC.1.82%53 894
CENTENE CORPORATION4.30%36 414
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ