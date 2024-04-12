Molina Healthcare, Inc. specializes in the provision of health care services managed within the Medicaid and Medicare health insurance and coverage programs, and through the health insurance marketplace, financed by the States and the Federal Government of the United States. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - Health care services within the Medicaid program (80.9%): services for low-income individuals, families and people with disabilities; - health care services within the Medicare program (12.9%): services for the elderly and people with certain diseases, covered by the Medicare health insurance program; - operating a health insurance marketplace (6.2%; Marketplace): a platform for offering health insurance plans, and allowing members of the Medicaid program, whose rising incomes have taken them out of eligibility, to purchase federally subsidized health insurance policies. The group also offers virtual care services. At the end of 2023, Molina Healthcare, Inc. had approximately 5 million members broken down by program between Medicaid (4.5 million members), Medicare (0.2 million) and Marketplace (0.5 million). All revenues are earned in the United States.

Sector Managed Healthcare