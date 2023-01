Communications services companies rose as traders rotated back into high-risk sectors in light of weakened inflation data.

Molson Coors Beverage plans a partnership with sports-betting Web site Draft Kings for a commercial at Super Bowl LVII, its first in 33 years.

