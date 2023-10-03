Consumer companies fell sharply, denting year-to-date gains amid concerns about an overheating jobs market.

Job openings increased by 690,000 to a seasonally adjusted 9.6 million in August from the prior month, according to the Labor Department's JOLTS report.

"As a result, the openings-to-unemployed ratio - a key Fed metric of job-market imbalance - shows less-clear progress than expected in aligning demand to supply," said economists at brokerage BNP Paribas.

"There's a lot of uncertainty now...we're starting to see cracks in the consumer," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

"Casual dining trends are slowing...there's a lot going on with student loan payments kicking back up and credit conditions tightening across the board. Consumer credit is not as good as it was a year ago at this time," Marshall said.

Spicemaker McCormick shares plunged after it warned that ongoing weakness in China weighed on its fiscal third-quarter sales volumes.

Donut chain Krispy Kreme said it's exploring its strategic options for Insomnia Cookies, including a potential all-cash sale.

Brewer Molson Coors Beverage forecast top-line and bottom-line growth this year.

