Lainey Wilson partners with Coors Light in 360-program including ad spots, retail, exclusive backstage access and more

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Coors Light is turning up the volume with an all-new, multi-year music partnership with country superstar Lainey Wilson, who was recently nominated for two 2024 Grammys including Country Album of the Year and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. In 2023, Wilson was also nominated and took home many awards, including nine Country Music Association Awards nominations, where she won the coveted Entertainer of the Year along with four other categories, tying the one-year record first set in 1969.

A Coors Light fan and beer drinker (one who famously said " hold my beer "), Wilson will also bring Coors Light on tour as the official partner for her 2024 Country's Cool Again tour. In the coming weeks, fans will also be able to shop exclusive limited-edition Coors Light and Wilson merch at LaineyWilson.com.

"Music is the universal language of chill — just like Coors Light, it brings people together and can refresh any moment, person or room," said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. "Lainey Wilson puts her own country spin on chill and we're pumped to join her on tour and wherever she is connecting with fans."

In addition to the limited-edition merch, Coors Light is also awarding* one lucky fan a pair of tickets to Wilson's show in London with travel and lodging expenses covered for two. But the fun doesn't stop there, as three more fans will each win a pair of tickets to a U.S. show of their choice along with $1,000 to cover travel expenses. Learn more about how to win these chill experiences @CoorsLight on Instagram .

"Hold my beer because I'm going on tour with Coors Light," said Lainey Wilson. "2024 is going to be another rule breaking year, and I'm thrilled to have Coors Light along for the ride. We can't wait to bring moments of chill to all my fans across the U.S on my upcoming "Country's Cool Again" tour, and through some fun surprises we have in store."

The new partnership with Lainey Wilson will include a fresh through the line advertising campaign including digital and OOH, with retail materials starting to appear in-store February 2024.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.), 21 YEARS AND OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes ends 2/1/24. For Official Rules, including how to enter without beer purchase, odds, and prize descriptions, visit www.CoorsLight.com/LaineyFlyaway. Winners are solely responsible for booking any lodging or transportation required for prize use. Sponsor: Molson Coors Beverage Company USA LLC, 250 South Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL USA 60606.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Trademark, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

About Lainey Wilson

As the most nominated artist at the 2023 CMA Awards with a record-breaking nine nominations, and five wins including Entertainer of the Year, Lainey Wilson has earned the enthusiasm of the industry. Critically acclaimed and touted as a top "artist to watch," to being the leading female nominee and winner at the 2023 ACM Awards and CMT Music Awards, the Louisiana native has made a name for herself in the industry as one of music's hottest and most buzzed-about new artists. Landing her first No. 1 with her PLATINUM Certified ACM Song of the Year, "Things A Man Oughta Know," nearly 10 years to the day after leaving her small farming community in a camper trailer to chase her dreams, she has won over legions of fans with her signature Bell Bottom Country sound and aesthetic, which blends traditional Country with a modern yet retro flare. A prolific and sought-after songwriter (having co-writer credits on songs by artists including Luke Combs, Flatland Calvary, Ashley McBryde, Jackson Dean, Ashley Cooke, Mackenzie Porter, and more). With a rockstar stage presence, her artistry has taken her across the globe, performing for sold-out crowds throughout the US, UK, and Germany with notable names like Jon Pardi, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Jason Aldean, and more. Earlier this year she achieved her third and fourth No. 1 songs with "Heart Like a Truck" and HARDY collaboration "wait in the truck". Her most recent singles, "Watermelon Moonshine" and "Save Me" with Jelly Roll topped the Country charts marking her fifth and sixth No. 1's, making her the lead female artist with the most No.1's this decade. Her critically acclaimed album, Bell Bottom Country, rose up Billboard's Top Album Chart and Country Albums Chart, amassing over 700 million streams to date and has earned her the title of CMA and ACM Album of the Year and a Grammy nomination for Country Album of the Year. Wilson made her acting debut in Season 5 of the smash hit series "Yellowstone" as a musician character named Abby, where she premiered her original "Smell Like Smoke" as well as showcased other hits off her recent album including "Watermelon Moonshine" and "Hold My Halo". Adding to her growing list of endeavors, Wilson was honored at Billboard's Women in Music Awards with the Rulebreaker Award, and most recently joined forces with Wrangler as the face of their 2023 fall/winter women's collection.

