Coors Light : Wants To Send You to the Video Chat Background You've Been Staring At For Months

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We're months into this "new normal" filled with endless video meetings and virtual happy hours – and the novelty has long worn off. That's why, beginning today, Coors Light is giving drinkers across the country a chance to win a trip to the IRL versions of the travel destinations they've been staring at on their video chat backgrounds for months, where they will finally be able to Chill with a Coors Light in the great outdoors.

Coors Light understands that there was once a time when your colleague making their video chat background a picturesque sandy beach was fun, but now it's just wildly underwhelming. Starting today, consumers can visit www.coorslight.com/outside and upload a screenshot of themselves in their ideal video chat background to be entered for a chance to win a trip to that location.

"After all this time at home, we're all a little guilty of daydreaming about the trips we'll take in the future," said Marcelo Proenca Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. "This campaign gives people something to look forward to, and it might just help to keep our daydreaming in check."

Coors Light also unveiled its latest ad from the brand's "Made to Chill" campaign that highlights the sweepstakes and encourages people to celebrate the simple joy of getting outside and taking a well-deserved break. You can watch the ad in its entirety here. The campaign created by DDB was directed by Noan Murro, who surrounded himself with talents such as La La Land's choreographer Many Moore and legendary film score composer Hans Zimmer. The ad will be airing nationwide starting Sunday, August 30, and will be an integrated campaign across broadcast, digital, and paid social.

"We took a unique approach with this campaign considering the current moment, but what's most exciting is that we were able to create a film that feels up to par with the work we've done since launching the 'Made to Chill' platform last year," Pascoa said. "We wanted this campaign to continue helping our drinkers feel refreshed and hopeful, and when it came to making this ad in particular, we didn't have to sacrifice creativity to keep our teams, production, and talent safe."

So it's time to start embracing the chill. Beginning at 10:00 AM CT on August 27th, 2020 through 11:59:59 PM CT on October 1st, 2020 people can enter once daily. Anyone who is a legal resident of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia and are at least twenty-one (21) years old at the time of entry, is eligible to be randomly selected for a dream vacation of their choice. With safety being the top-priority, winners can redeem their trip anytime through June 30th, 2022 to mitigate any risks associated with travel.

See terms and conditions here for full sweepstakes details.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Saint Archer Gold, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, hard coffee, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coors-light-wants-to-send-you-to-the-video-chat-background-youve-been-staring-at-for-months-301120444.html

SOURCE Coors Light