Molson Coors Beverage : Anne-Marie D'Angelo appointed Chief Legal and Government Affairs Officer at Molson Coors

Molson Coors said today it has appointed Anne-Marie D'Angelo as Chief Legal

and Government Affairs Officer, effective Dec. 1 3 . D'Angelo, who since January has served as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary for NiSource Inc., will become a member of Molson Coors' leadership team and be based in Chicago.

"Anne-Marie's rich experience leading legal teams at publicly traded companies in highly regulated industries is going to benefit Molson Coors as our industry evolves," says Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley. "Most importantly, her track record as an outstanding, thoughtful leader who embodies our values will enrich our leadership team, our legal team and our entire company."

As the company's top lawyer, D'Angelo will be responsible for all legal matters, including corporate governance, securities lawand regulatory compliance, as well as the company's government affairs.

Over the course of her 20-year legal career, the Notre Dame Law School graduate spent 13 years at McDonald's Corp., before being named general counsel and corporate secretary of Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc.

In 2019, she joined Merrillville, Ind.-based NiSource, one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States with about 4 million natural gas and electric customers. There, she leads a department of 58 attorneys and legal professionals.

"The theme of my career has been hard work, taking risks and being fortunate enough to meet good people who were willing to invest in me," D'Angelo told Hispanic Executive earlier this year.

D'Ang