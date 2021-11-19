Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Molson Coors Beverage Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAP   US60871R2094

MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

(TAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Molson Coors Beverage : Anne-Marie D'Angelo appointed Chief Legal and Government Affairs Officer at Molson Coors

11/19/2021 | 10:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Molson Coors said today it has appointed Anne-Marie D'Angelo as Chief Legal and Government Affairs Officer, effective Dec. 13. D'Angelo, who since January has served as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary for NiSource Inc., will become a memberof Molson Coors' leadership teamand be based in Chicago.

"Anne-Marie's rich experience leading legal teams at publicly traded companies in highly regulated industries is going to benefit Molson Coors as our industry evolves," says Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley. "Most importantly, her track record as an outstanding, thoughtful leader who embodies our values will enrich our leadership team, our legal team and our entire company."

As the company's top lawyer, D'Angelo will be responsible for all legal matters, including corporate governance, securities lawand regulatory compliance, as well as the company's government affairs.

Over the course of her 20-year legal career, the Notre Dame Law School graduate spent 13 years at McDonald's Corp., before being named general counsel and corporate secretary of Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc.

In 2019, she joined Merrillville, Ind.-based NiSource, one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States with about 4 million natural gas and electric customers. There, she leads a department of 58 attorneys and legal professionals.

"The theme of my career has been hard work, taking risks and being fortunate enough to meet good people who were willing to invest in me," D'Angelo told Hispanic Executive earlier this year.

D'Angelo also serves on the Legal Advisory Board for Catholic Charities, and she is an active member of the American Bar Association, the Association of Corporate Counsel and the Hispanic National Bar Association. She will take over the position vacated by E. Lee Reichert, who retired from Molson Coors in September and now serves as deputy attorney general of business and licensing for Colorado.

Disclaimer

Molson Coors Beverage Company published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 03:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
11/19MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Anne-Marie D'Angelo appointed Chief Legal and Government Affairs O..
PU
11/19NiSource Announces Leadership Changes in Legal Function
PR
11/18MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Coors Light's Beerman returns to bring unexpected holiday joy
PU
11/15HONORING NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MO : Kelsey Harker
PU
11/15BOTTLE SERVICE : Topo Chico Hard Seltzer introduces glass bottles
PU
11/12MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Coors Light signs on as founding partner of HBCU Legacy Bowl
PU
11/11HONORING VETERANS AT MOLSON COORS : Nelson Shannon
PU
11/11Molson Coors Beverage Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
11/11Molson Coors Beverage Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on Class A and Class ..
CI
11/11Revolver Brewing partners with veteran-owned coffee company on a stout that supports fi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 229 M - -
Net income 2021 1 079 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 308 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,72x
Yield 2021 1,56%
Capitalization 9 984 M 9 984 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Molson Coors Beverage Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 45,91 $
Average target price 54,93 $
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gavin D. K. Hattersley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tracey I. Joubert Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Thomas Molson Chairman
H. Sanford Riley Independent Director
Charles M. Herington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY1.59%10 119
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-9.03%100 205
HEINEKEN N.V.1.80%62 500
AMBEV S.A.11.12%49 935
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.7.46%44 297
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-18.95%35 987