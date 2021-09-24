Molson Coors Beverage : Coors Banquet recommits on Protect Our West initiative with Brixton collab, benefit concert

During one of the worst wildfire seasons in history and the hottest summer ever recorded, Coors Banquet is reupping its commitment to support the Wildland Firefighter Foundation for the eighth year, with a $250,000 donation as part of its Protect Our West initiative.

The Wildland Firefighter Foundation (WFF) assists families of wildland firefighters who have lost their lives or are injured in the line of duty. Since the partnership began in 2014, Coors Banquet has donated more than $1.75 million. This year it's adding a benefit concert with indie rock band Cold War Kids to raise money and awareness for the foundation.

"We are all aware of the devastation that wildfires have wrought on the western United States, especially over the past few years," said Stephanie Clanfield, marketing manager for Coors Banquet. "While our work to support the (foundation) to-date has proven to be impactful, there's an urgent need to do more outside of a simple donation. This partnership and benefit show will spread awareness for the foundation, raise additional funds for the cause and ideally lift the spirits of the community."

As part of its support of the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, Coors Banquet is partnering with California-based apparel brand, Brixton. The two brands are teaming up to host a small, in-person benefit concert for the foundation on Sept. 29 in Los Angeles featuring Cold War Kids.

While the show is closed to the public - tickets were given to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation Community - fans can stream the concert for free on Coors Banquet's Facebook pageon Sept. 29 at 9:30 p.m. CT, where they can make donations to WFF.

And on Nov. 1, Brixton will drop a line of exclusive Protect Our West merchandise, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the WFF. The collection focuses on premium cut-and-sew apparel, headwear and accessories inspired by Coors Banquet with designs that pay homage to the men and women risking their lives battling wildfires across the West.

"As a brand with deep roots in California, Brixton is honored to be a part of this collaboration with Coors Banquet in helping such a worthy cause in the WFF. We're excited to bring this exclusive experience to our audiences to help raise awareness and support through exclusive products," said Davide Mattucci, Brixton's vice president of brand marketing.

Coors Banquet also plans to donate a portion of proceeds from each case sold in November to the Wildland Firefighters Foundation, totaling $250,000.

The support from Coors Banquet extends beyond the financial, says Wildland Firefighter Foundation Executive Director Burk Minor. The brand, which has deep ties to the West, will help shine a new light on the efforts of wildland firefighters, particularly as the number and scope of wildfires has escalated in recent years.

"On top of the monetary assistance from Coors, one of my favorite parts of this partnership is to see the smile on the faces (of firefighters) when they know that such a great brand is supporting them," he said.