Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Molson Coors Beverage Company    TAP

MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

(TAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Molson Coors Beverage : Coors Light and Coors Seltzer's Big Game ad will air in your dreams

01/27/2021 | 08:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sweet dreams, America.

Unable to advertise nationally in the upcoming football championship game, Coors Light and Coors Seltzer have devised a novel way to not only get in front of consumers, but to literally get inside their heads.

'If we couldn't advertise nationally during the game, what if we were able to run an ad in people's dreams?' says Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors family of brands at Molson Coors Beverage Company.

'At first, it felt very weird, but very intriguing,' he says. 'Can we actually do that?'

The short answer? Yes.

The two Coors brands worked with Dr. Deirdre Barrett, a leading psychologist and Ivy League professor, author and expert on dreams based in Cambridge, Mass., to create a sleep study. The experiment used a technique called targeted dream incubation, whereby peoples' dreams can be guided by prompts that are manifested in their subconscious as they sleep.

'Compared to being awake, when we enter dreaming sleep, our prefrontal linear logic areas are damped down quite a bit, but other areas come alive,' says Barrett, a dream psychologist who has written extensively about dreams and is editor-in-chief of the journal 'Dreaming'. 'Our dreams are mostly imagery.'

The goal? Help participants to create an advertisement of their own making in their dreams by feeding them images of refreshment, including Coors Light and Coors Seltzer.

Barrett and a team of sleep technicians showed participants a trippy 90-second film featuring a shimmering avatar flying around mountains and streams, while Coors Seltzer cans bounce down stairs and undulate underwater. There's even a talking fish holding a Coors Light.

Coors Light and Coors Seltzer now are inviting drinkers to try it themselves.

To participate in what Pascoa calls 'potentially the largest sleep study ever,' drinkers can visit CoorsBigGameDream.com and watch the visual stimulus video before they fall asleep. Starting Feb. 3, they can share their experiences on Twitter using the hashtag #CoorsBigGameDream, as well.

The brands are releasing a mini-documentary across digital platforms, while 15-second spots will air on TV and on digital platforms leading up to the Feb. 6 championship game between Kansas City and Tampa Bay. The spots show how participants reacted after watching the video.

(15-second spot)

(Long-form spot)

The idea came from the creative agency DDB, Pascoa says, which wanted the campaign to reflect two things: first, advertising for the big game is often a competition of who can be louder and bigger - the opposite of Coors Light's 'Made to Chill' mantra. Second, the coronavirus pandemic has infiltrated people's subconscious, with many reporting vivid, frightening dreams over the last 10 months, a subject Barrett has studied and written a book about.

'We wanted to create a refreshing experience as people slept,' Pascoa says. 'People have had so many bad dreams recently, but if we can create a moment to really refresh peoples' spirits while they dream, that's something that is going to create a powerful connection between the brand and people who engage in this experience.'

While Coors Light and Coors Seltzer saw surprising results from the experiment, using dream incubation to reach consumers remains a nascent approach, Pascoa says.

But, Barrett notes, it appears to be an effective way to make a connection.

'I have no idea if other advertisers will choose to ask people to dream their ads in their dreams, but it certainly seems to work,' she says.

Disclaimer

Molson Coors Beverage Company published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 13:17:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
08:18aMOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Coors Light and Coors Seltzer's Big Game ad will air in ..
PU
01/26MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : enters partnership to distribute Superbird, a tequila-ba..
PU
01/26MOLSON COORS : Partners With CKBG to Distribute RTD Cocktail, Superbird
BU
01/21MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Cowen Adjusts Molson Coors' Price Target to $55 From $35..
MT
01/15MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Berenberg Adjusts Price Target on Molson Coors Beverage ..
MT
01/14MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Molson Coors Beverage's Price Tar..
MT
01/13Truss CBD USA, a HEXO Corp and Molson Coors JV, Launches Veryvell Sparkling C..
MT
01/13HEXO CORP. BRIEF : Truss CBD USA, a HEXO Corp and Molson Coors Joint Venture, La..
MT
01/13MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Truss CBD USA, a HEXO Corp and Molson Coors joint ventur..
AQ
01/13MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Truss CBD USA, a Molson Coors and HEXO Corp Joint Ventur..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 776 M - -
Net income 2020 563 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 758 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
Yield 2020 1,07%
Capitalization 11 572 M 11 572 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 17 700
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Molson Coors Beverage Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 49,64 $
Last Close Price 53,33 $
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target -6,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gavin D. K. Hattersley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Thomas Molson Chairman
Tracey I. Joubert Chief Financial Officer
H. Sanford Riley Independent Director
Peter H. Coors Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY18.01%11 572
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-6.82%127 351
HEINEKEN N.V.-3.92%61 323
AMBEV S.A.-3.19%45 211
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-3.32%42 462
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.0.37%42 407
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ