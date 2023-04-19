Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Molson Coors Beverage Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAP   US60871R2094

MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

(TAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:43:25 2023-04-19 pm EDT
57.32 USD   -0.01%
02:11pMolson Coors Beverage : Coors Light is ‘most sustainable' beer brand, according to surveys
PU
04/14Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Molson Coors Beverage Company to $52 From $50, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
04/14Molson Coors Beverage : to launch Peace Hard Tea
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Molson Coors Beverage : Coors Light is ‘most sustainable' beer brand, according to surveys

04/19/2023 | 02:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consumers are increasingly shifting their spending to goods they perceive as more sustainable. And when it comes to beer, none has a better reputation among younger legal-age drinkers who care about sustainability than Coors Light.

Since it announced its shift from plastic rings to paperboard packaging last spring, Coors Light has regularly asked consumers which beer brands they think are the most responsible in the areas of packaging, water and energy use, ingredients and waste. The brand engaged polling firms YouGov and Ipsos to conduct surveys of 2,000 drinkers between age 21 and 34, asking them to rank Coors Light and eight other large domestic and import beer brands.

Their conclusion? Coors Light is the "most sustainable" beer brand in the U.S. and tied for first in North America, moving up four spots over the course of the last year.

"Sustainability is a core pillar of our strategy. We think it's a competitive advantage," says Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors family of brands. "It's going to help bring in more younger drinkers and sell more beer. And it helps us live up to the legacy of the Coors brand, which is about doing the right thing, even when it's hard."

The Coors brand's commitment to sustainability goes back decades, beginning when Bill Coors pioneered the two-piece aluminum can, revolutionizing the beverage industry. In the early 1970s, Coors introduced the first nationwide recycling program, which helped kicked off aluminum recycling in America.

In 2022, Coors Light made big strides in communicating its sustainability story. It won acclaim for its Chillboards marketing program, in which it covered rooftops in a Miami residential complex with ultra-reflective white paint, lowering cooling costs for residents. More recently, the brand tweaked its primary packaging to include a call to action for consumers to recycle: a green "chasing arrows" icon in the shape of Coors Light's famous mountain logo.

And Coors Light's move away from plastic rings was part of a broader effort by Molson Coors to convert all of its North American brands into paperboard packaging, an $85 million project that requires updating packaging lines in many of its breweries.

"We want to be a positive force in the world, and we want to help people celebrate all life's moments now and 50 or 150 years from now. To do that, we need to take action to ensure resources like water and quality barley, are available now and in the future," says Rachel Schneider, Molson Coors' vice president of sustainability. "We need to invest in our future."

While Pascoa is encouraged by the consumer sentiment survey results, he acknowledges there's much more to be done. It's an investment he believes will pay off.

"We're doing it because it's the right thing, but we also believe it's good business," he says. "What we do matters more than what we say."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Molson Coors Beverage Company published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 18:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
02:11pMolson Coors Beverage : Coors Light is ‘most sustainable' beer brand, according to s..
PU
04/14Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Molson Coors Beverage Company to $52 From $50, Keeps E..
MT
04/14Molson Coors Beverage : to launch Peace Hard Tea
PU
04/11Molson Coors Beverage : Topo Chico Spirited launches with three RTD cocktails
PU
04/06Molson Coors Beverage Co : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
04/06Molson Coors Beverage Company Announces the Resignation of Anne-Marie D'Angelo of Chief..
CI
04/06UBS Trims Molson Coors Beverage's Price Target to $54 From $55, Maintains Neutral Ratin..
MT
04/04Molson Coors Beverage Company to Webcast 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call
BU
03/24Molson Coors Beverage : Sharp's Brewery debuts Solar Wave, its first cask hazy IPA availab..
PU
03/20Deutsche Bank Adjusts Molson Coors Beverage Price Target to $47 From $48, Maintains Sel..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 974 M - -
Net income 2023 892 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 427 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,0x
Yield 2023 2,83%
Capitalization 12 420 M 12 420 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
EV / Sales 2024 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Molson Coors Beverage Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 57,32 $
Average target price 55,81 $
Spread / Average Target -2,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gavin D. K. Hattersley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tracey I. Joubert Chief Financial Officer
Peter H. Coors Vice Chairman
H. Sanford Riley Independent Director
Charles M. Herington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY10.60%12 420
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV4.48%127 880
HEINEKEN N.V.13.68%62 168
AMBEV S.A.0.76%46 339
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-1.90%41 946
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-0.61%41 082
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer