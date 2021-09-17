Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Molson Coors Beverage Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAP   US60871R2094

MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

(TAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Molson Coors Beverage : Global music icon J Balvin stars in new Miller Lite ad

09/17/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jose Time is coming to TV.

Miller Lite's new partnership with J Balvin, the chart-topping global megastar, kicks off in earnest this week with its first in a series of bilingual ads hitting airwaves across the United States.

The new spots, which are launching across TV, streaming services, social media and other mediums, show J Balvin - aka Jose - in a relatively everyman light, hosting friends at a cookout and pool party.

Rather than the extravagance one might expect at a superstar's backyard bash, Jose goes with the flow when things go wrong. In the spot airing this week, he's grilling steaks, but a mishap turns the meat to char. In the other, a friend asks him to toss her a Miller Lite, but his errant throw wildly misses the mark.

But, Jose being Jose, he shrugs the accidents off and embraces the moment for what it is: a connection between friends.

'What we love about J Balvin is how he celebrates meaningful moments with his gente, the people he loves most,' says Elizabeth Hitch, senior director of marketing for Miller Lite. 'Just like Miller Time, Jose Time is when Jose kicks back, sharing real moments with his friends.'

The spots are the second major push of Miller Lite and J Balvin's 'Es Jose Time' campaign, which represents Miller Lite's largest-ever investment to reach Latino drinkers, a key and growing demographic that now makes up nearly 20% of the U.S. population. Linking up with the biggest Latino star around is a big bet, Hitch says.

'Winning with Latinos has always been a big imperative for Miller Lite, but we knew in order to move the needle, we had to go bigger,' she says. 'We have to make a big play to go after this critical group of drinkers, which is extremely powerful and a huge opportunity for the brand.'

In the campaign, the star sheds his on-stage persona and shares his off-stage life as Jose with his fans.

J Balvin, whose real name is Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin, is known to his 100 million+ social media followers for his candor and authenticity, making him a perfect ambassador for Miller Time.

The brand first connected with J Balvin in August with the release of limited-edition promotional cans featuring the musician's signature lightning bolt and colorful flair. Fans can visit esjosetime.com to win Miller Lite/J Balvin merchandise, as well.

Disclaimer

Molson Coors Beverage Company published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 20:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
04:22pMOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Global music icon J Balvin stars in new Miller Lite ad
PU
09/16MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : to take Topo Chico Hard Seltzer national in 2022
PU
09/16Molson Coors to Bring 'Topo Chico' Hard Seltzer to All US States Next Year
MT
09/16Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Expands to Nationwide Distribution in 2022
CI
09/16Molson Coors to Take Its Hard Seltzer Nationwide
DJ
09/15MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Blue Moon to launch Blue Moon LightSky Tropical in the U..
PU
09/13MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : As hard seltzer fizzles, Molson Coors' brands book boomi..
PU
09/10INSIDER BUY : Molson Coors Beverage
MT
09/08MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : gains national distribution of La Colombe coffee drinks ..
PU
09/01MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : pumps up marketing investments behind big events
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 285 M - -
Net income 2021 924 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 747 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 1,48%
Capitalization 10 099 M 10 099 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Molson Coors Beverage Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 46,38 $
Average target price 57,30 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gavin D. K. Hattersley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tracey I. Joubert Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Thomas Molson Chairman
H. Sanford Riley Independent Director
Charles M. Herington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY2.63%10 099
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-15.09%112 740
HEINEKEN N.V.-1.78%60 690
AMBEV S.A.3.07%48 316
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-1.64%41 262
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-25.08%31 525