    TAP   US60871R2094

MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

(TAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Molson Coors Beverage : Madrí Excepcional doubles distribution goal in the U.K. and Ireland; aims for more growth

10/13/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
Madrí Excepional, a modern European-style lager launched in partnership with Madrid's La Sagra Brewery last year in the U.K. and Ireland, has blown away expectations in its first year in market.

The beer, which won a silver medal in the lager category at the prestigious World Beer Awards earlier this year, has now been installed in more than 4,000 on-trade outlets across the region. Five hundred more placements are on the way within a month.

That's more than double the amount initially projected for Year 1, says Ryan McLaughlin, marketing controller for premium beers in Western Europe for Molson Coors Beverage Company.

"We have already exceeded that target, and we will be significantly investing in the brand at the start of next year to continue to raise its profile even further and help operators up and down the country make the most of this great brand's growing popularity," he says.

To keep the brand's momentum going, Molson Coors plans to launch a multimillion-pound investment in the brand in the first half of 2022.

The crisp lager, which pours a light golden color and checks in at 4.6% alcohol by volume, already has established itself as one of the top 10 world lager brands on draft by sales value in the U.K. and Ireland, during the period when indoor service reopened on May 17 through the week ended Aug. 14, according to CGA data.

Madrí Excepcionalis the first collaboration beer between Molson Coors and La Sagra Brewery, a craft brewer based near Madrid in which Molson Coors took a significant stake in 2017. It's also La Sagra's first foray into the U.K. and Ireland.

The beer was brewed to capture "El alma de Madrid," or "The soul of Madrid." Its branding is inspired by the term "Chulapo," originally a group of people in Madrid during the 19th century known for their elaborate dress and cheeky attitude.

Today, the term is often used to describe people from the area and the sense of style and attitude that lives on in and around Madrid. Based on its reception so far, it's clear the beer has captured the interest of British and Irish drinkers looking for something new, McLaughlin says.

"Madrí has taken outlets by storm since it launched, tapping into the demand for premium options and consumers' love for exciting new world beers," he says. "Given it has only been available for 12 months, with the majority of those having been in a lockdown, its popularity is a real testament to the brand and its great taste experience."

Disclaimer

Molson Coors Beverage Company published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 20:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 282 M - -
Net income 2021 924 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 747 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 1,50%
Capitalization 9 960 M 9 960 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 79,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 45,77 $
Average target price 57,00 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gavin D. K. Hattersley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tracey I. Joubert Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Thomas Molson Chairman
H. Sanford Riley Independent Director
Charles M. Herington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY1.28%9 960
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-17.56%107 408
HEINEKEN N.V.-1.45%59 747
AMBEV S.A.-2.62%43 347
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-0.10%41 056
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-21.09%34 323