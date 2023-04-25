Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Molson Coors Beverage Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAP   US60871R2094

MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

(TAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:17:24 2023-04-25 pm EDT
58.53 USD   +0.40%
Molson Coors Beverage : Miller High Life, Phillip Ashley Chocolates team up for bar snack truffles collection
PU
04/21'The Champagne of Beers' leaves French producers frothing
AQ
04/19Molson Coors Beverage : Coors Light is ‘most sustainable' beer brand, according to surveys
PU
Molson Coors Beverage : Miller High Life, Phillip Ashley Chocolates team up for bar snack truffles collection

04/25/2023 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Miller High Life is going beyond the dive bar for a new partnership with renowned chocolatier Phillip Ashley - better known as the man behind Phillip Ashley Chocolates.

Ashley, whose innovative chocolates have won him widespread admiration as one of America's premier chocolatiers, found inspiration in the Champagne of Beers for a limited-edition line of gourmet chocolate truffles that toast the flavors and memories made in dive bars everywhere - and which are infused with Miller High Life.

"I have great memories of Miller High Life, and one of my favorites is pairing it with a grilled cheese, so that was the jumping off point for this collection," says Ashley, who got his start selling his high-end chocolates out of the back of his car in Memphis.

Starting May 2 - National Truffle Day - legal-age consumers can purchase six-packs of the Miller High Life Bar Snack Truffles to get a taste of Ashley's twist on savory dive-bar snacks, like pretzels, popcorn, chicken wings, beer nuts, grilled cheese and fries.The treats will be available on the Phillip Ashley Chocolates website for $35.

"How do we capture the sensory experience of a bar? What flavors evoke that experience of enjoying a High Life with your friends at your favorite spot? That's what we set out to do with this Miller High Life collaboration. And we ended up with some pretty amazing results," Ashley says.

Miller High Life has found new ways to celebrate dive bar flavors in recent years. Last year, it partnered with alco-ice cream maker Tipsy Scoop to introduce ice cream barsinfused with the essence of dive bars. And its gingerbread dive barwas a hit around the holidays the year before.

"Miller High Life is a favorite of dive-bar patrons, bartenders and chefs everywhere, so it's not a stretch to see how we could put a unique twist on these familiar flavors," says Bob Vydra, associate marketing manager for Miller High Life. "Plus, Miller High Life is all about celebrating the craftsmanship that artisans like Chef Phillip are known for."

SWEET TREATS
The Miller High Life Bar Snacks Truffles are available in six flavors:Grilled Cheese- Decadent triple cream cheese white chocolate ganache in a blond chocolate shell. Lemon Pepper Chicken Wing- A fried chicken ganache infused with lemon pepper seasoning. A lemon, pepper twist on your average chicken wing.PretzelPraline- Salted pretzel and roasted pecans combined with handcrafted caramel and blond chocolate to make the ultimate sweet and salty bite. Beernut- Freshly roasted peanuts soaked in the Champagne of Beers, then ground into a fragrant beernut butter and enrobed in a milk chocolate shell. Buttery Popcorn- White chocolate ganache infused with movie theatre-style popcorn. Sweet Potato Fry - Garnett sweet potato mash blended with blond chocolate for a sweet and savory bon bon.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Molson Coors Beverage Company published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 18:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
