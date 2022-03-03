Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Molson Coors Beverage Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAP   US60871R2094

MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

(TAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Molson Coors Beverage : Miller Lite's limited-edition J Balvin pints go national

03/03/2022 | 03:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Miller Lite's pints are getting a dramatic makeover this spring as part of the brand's biggest push ever to court Latino drinkers.

In partnership with global music superstar J Balvin, Miller Lite is trading in its iconic navy blue stylized "Lite" logo in favor of flashy colors and J Balvin's signature lightning bolt on its aluminum pints nationwide starting this month.

The aluminum pints, which will be packaged in 9- and 15-packs, will be in market through April, supporting the brand's "Es Jose Time" campaign.

"Miller Time and 'Es Jose Time' are all about bringing your true authentic self. Adding J Balvin's flair to our packaging really brings the partnership with Miller Lite to life in a way only J Balvin could do," says Sofia Colucci, Miller Lite's vice president of marketing.

The 'Es Jose Time' campaign features the candid, off-stage persona of J Balvin, whose given name is Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin.

As Miller Lite seeks to make inroads with Latino drinkers, the partnership with J Balvin takes on added importance.

"J Balvin is one of the most iconic Latinos in the world. To have him showcase Miller Lite in his daily life is really powerful. It shows Miller Lite is part of culture," Sarah Irizarry, marketing manager for Miller Lite, adding that the brand is sponsoring J Balvin's upcoming North American tour, kicking off in April.

To that end, Miller Lite is giving legal-age consumers a chance to win a virtual meet-and-greet with the artist, as well as a year's worth of Miller Lite. Consumers can visit esjosetime.com (or esjosetime.com/es for Spanish speakers) or scan QR codes printed on retail displays for a chance to win.

The Latino market has long been undertapped in mainstream beer marketing, even though Latinos comprise some 20% of the U.S. population. And with that figure poised to double by 2060, brands are recognizing the immense opportunity to reach this growing group of drinkers.

While Latinos have helped fuel the growth of Mexican imports, they also overindex in premium lights, which account for nearly a quarter of the beer volume Latinos purchase, according to Nielsen data. These drinkers also purchase a higher percentage of pints, according to IRI data.

The purchasing power of Latino drinkers can't be ignored, either. As a whole, Latino beer drinkers spend more of their alcohol beverage dollars on beer than other ethnic groups, at 43.4%, according to Nielsen. What's more, they spent $21.8 billion on alcohol beverages in 2017, up 26% from 2012, market research firm Mintel found.

And while J Balvin is an obvious choice to better reach Latino drinkers, he has great crossover appeal, Irizarry says.

"The reality is, 'Es Jose Time' has an opportunity to meet all consumers. It's a great chance for us to take a bold break from our traditional look to really drive the impact at retail," she says. "You can't help but stop and look at these cans. They're amazing, they're beautiful, and they're going to move."

Disclaimer

Molson Coors Beverage Company published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 20:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
03/02MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Topo Chico Hard Seltzer stokes momentum with new flavors and redes..
PU
03/01MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Coors Light éliminera graduellement les anneaux en plastique à tra..
PU
03/01Coors Light Eliminates 6-pack Plastic Rings Globally
BU
03/01Coors Light announced that it expects to receive $85 million in funding from Molson Coo..
CI
02/28WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH EMPLOYEE PROFI : Tara Philpott, human resources manager
PU
02/28MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Vizzy introduces Vizzy Mimosa Hard Seltzer, releases new marketing..
PU
02/25MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Madrí Excepcional expands to U.K. off-trade after banner debut in ..
PU
02/24MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Flavor-packed Blue Moon LightSky Tropical Wheat hits shelves
PU
02/24Goldman Sachs Lifts Molson Coors Beverage's Price Target to $45 From $42, Maintains Sel..
MT
02/24Barclays Lowers Molson Coors Beverage's Price Target to $49 From $51, Maintains Equalwe..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 728 M - -
Net income 2022 859 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 917 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 2,93%
Capitalization 11 133 M 11 133 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 16 300
Free-Float -
Chart MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Molson Coors Beverage Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 51,21 $
Average target price 54,84 $
Spread / Average Target 7,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gavin D. K. Hattersley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tracey I. Joubert Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Thomas Molson Chairman
H. Sanford Riley Independent Director
Charles M. Herington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY10.49%11 133
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-0.28%116 510
HEINEKEN N.V.-11.43%55 906
AMBEV S.A.-5.97%44 153
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED22.74%41 458
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-14.01%40 469