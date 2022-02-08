Log in
    TAP   US60871R2094

MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

(TAP)
Molson Coors Beverage : Miller64 enlists world-renowned mathematician to confirm 64 is less than 80

02/08/2022 | 03:42pm EST
Distinguished mathematician Dr. Ken Ono is known across the world for his work on some of math's most complex problems.

He's an expert in number theory and solved Ramunajan's partition congruences. Heck, he even helped solve the umbral moonshine conjecture.

So when Miller64 was looking for help solving another high-stakes equation, it tapped the University of Virginia quant to apply rigor and arrive at an objective answer.

After Anheuser-Busch announced the launch of its zero-carb, 80-calorie beer Bud Light Next, the 64-calorie Miller64 conducted a nationwide survey asking consumers what number is smaller, 64 or 80? After a head-scratching 7% responded that 80 is smaller, the brand sought out Ono to get his take on the vexing question.

"I've seen a lot of complicated mathematical equations in my career and worked to solve some of the most complex integer partitions and modular forms, but what I can't understand is why anyone would think 80 is smaller than 64," says Ono, who recently published an article titled "The Eichler integral of E2 and q-brackets of t-hook functions," and stars in a new Miller64 ad."I can confirm, 64 is most certainly smaller than 80."

With Ono's expert opinion now on the record, Miller64is inviting the public to weigh in on the question, as well. Through Feb. 20, consumers age 21 and up can visit www.whatnumberissmaller.com to answer the question and enter for a chance to win a six-pack of Miller64 on the house.

"Not only have we found the correct answer to which number is smaller, we've also found the perfect recipe for an extra light beer with Miller64," says Sofia Colucci, Millers' global marketing vice president. "It doesn't take a genius to do the math, but we're glad Ken Ono was able to help prove us right."

At 2.4 carbs and 2.8% alcohol by volume, Miller64 prides itself on being an extra light "beer-ish" beer that doesn't skimp on flavor, while still offering the payoff of a light beer.

Bud Light Next, which has been touted by Anheuser-Busch as a decade-long project to make a beer with zero carbs and 80 calories with the potential to "change the entire beer industry," is one of the company's "big bets" for 2022.

Miller64 spokesman Bob Vydra says the numbers speak for themselves.

"No matter which way you spin it, 64 is smaller than 80," Vydra says. "If you want to enjoy an extra light beer with great taste that won't slow you down, Miller64 is the beer for you."

Disclaimer

Molson Coors Beverage Company published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 20:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
