Molson Coors Beverage : Q2 2021 Molson Coors Beverage Company Earnings Conference Call

07/29/2021 | 12:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q2 FY 2021 Results & Outlook July 29, 2021

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "aims," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "project," "will," "outlook," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historic in nature. Statements that refer to projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated results, cost savings and trends in our businesses, and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements, and include, but are not limited to, statements under the heading "Reaffirming 2021 Guidance," expectations regarding the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on our business, impact of the cybersecurity incident, including on revenues and related expenses, future dividends, overall volume trends, consumer preferences, pricing trends, industry forces, cost reduction strategies, including our revitalization plan announced in 2019 and the estimated range of related charges and timing of cash charges, anticipated results, expectations for funding future capital expenditures and operations, debt service capabilities, timing and amounts of debt and leverage levels, shipment levels and profitability, market share and the sufficiency of capital resources. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience, and present projections and expectations are disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Thes e factors include, among others, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of increased competition resulting from further consolidation of brewers, competitive pricing and product pressures; health of the beer industry and our brands in our markets; economic conditions in our markets; additional impairment charges; changes in our supply chain system; availability or increase in the cost of packaging materials; success of our joint ventures; risks relating to operations in developing and emerging markets; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, including the regulation of distribution systems; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; increase in the cost of commodities used in the business; the impact of climate change and the availability and quality of water; loss or closure of a major brewery or other key facility; a breach of our information systems; our reliance on third party service providers and internal and outsourced systems; our ability to implement our strategic initiatives, including executing and realizing cost savings; pension plan and other post -retirement benefit costs; failure to comply with debt covenants or deterioration in our credit rating; our ability to maintain good labor relations; our ability to maintain brand image, reputation and product quality; unfavorable legal or regulatory outcomes affecting the business; and other risks discussed in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Information

Please see our most recent earnings release to find disclosure and applicable reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this presentation.

2

Chief Executive Officer

Gavin Hattersley

3

On the Path to Deliver Sustainable Top and Bottom-Line Growth

REVITALIZATION PLAN

STRATEGIC

ORGANIZATIONAL

Build on the

Aggressively grow

Expand in

Invest in our

Support our

strength of our

Above Premium

Beyond Beer

capabilities

people and

iconic brands

communities

4

Premium Portfolio Driving Significant Mix Benefits

Vizzy

Topo Chico

Blue Moon LightSky

Leinenkugel's

Success of lemonade

Hard Seltzer

#1 new beer in 2020

Summer Shandy

variety pack

Exceeding our expectations

in U.S. now up

U.S. Brand volume

helped drive nearly 1

double-digits YTD

in the 16 U.S. markets

+10% YTD

point U.S. share gain for

where initially sold

Vizzy brand in Q2

In the U.S., we doubled our share in Q2 in the hard seltzer category.

In Canada, Vizzy and Coors Hard Seltzer have >50% of the hard seltzer category with the largest beer retailer in the country.

In Latin America, 1H volumes for our global brands, primarily in above premium, are exceeding comparable 2019 levels.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Molson Coors Beverage Company published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 16:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 167 M - -
Net income 2021 874 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 1,81%
Capitalization 10 779 M 10 779 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Molson Coors Beverage Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 49,53 $
Average target price 57,46 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gavin D. K. Hattersley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tracey I. Joubert Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Thomas Molson Chairman
H. Sanford Riley Independent Director
Charles M. Herington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY9.60%10 779
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV1.95%135 333
HEINEKEN N.V.10.06%68 244
AMBEV S.A.10.73%52 811
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.3.36%43 360
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-10.16%39 088