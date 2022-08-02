Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Molson Coors Beverage Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAP   US60871R2094

MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

(TAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:22 2022-08-02 pm EDT
53.59 USD   -10.21%
12:12pMOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Q2 2022 Molson Coors Beverage Company Earnings Conference Call
PU
11:18aMOLSON COORS BEVERAGE CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:44aMolson Coors Q2 profit falls amid fifth straight quarter of net sales growth
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Molson Coors Beverage : Q2 2022 Molson Coors Beverage Company Earnings Conference Call

08/02/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q2 FY 2022

Results & Outlook

AUGUST 2, 2022

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "expects", "intend," "goals," "plans," "believes," "continues," "may," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "outlook," "trends," "future benefits," "potential," "projects," "strategies," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements that refer to projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated growth and trends in our businesses, and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements, and include, but are not limited to, statements under the "Full Year Outlook" section, with respect to expectations regarding the residual impacts of the Quebec labor strike, expectations regarding the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our operations, liquidity, financial condition and financial results, expectations regarding future dividends, overall volume trends, consumer preferences, pricing trends, industry forces, cost reduction

strategies, including our revitalization plan, expectations of cost inflation, anticipated results, expectations for funding future capital expenditures and operations, debt service

capabilities, timing and amounts of debt and leverage levels, shipment levels and profitability, market share and the sufficiency of capital resources. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience, and present projections and expectations are disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These factors include, among others, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic; the impact of increased competition resulting from further consolidation of brewers; competitive pricing and product pressures; the health of the beer industry and our brands in our markets; economic conditions in our markets; our ability to maintain brand image, reputation and product quality; ESG issues; the impact of climate change and the availability and quality of water; loss or closure of a major brewery or other key facility; our ability to maintain good labor relations; labor strikes, work stoppages and other employee-related issues; our reliance on third party service providers and internal and outsourced systems; a breach of our information systems; investment performance of pension plan holdings and related pension plan costs; failure to comply with debt covenants or deterioration in our credit rating; increase in the cost of commodities used in the business; dependence on the global supply chain and impacts of supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures, including the adverse impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict; additional impairment charges; estimates and

assumptions on which our financial projections are based which may prove to be inaccurate; our ability to implement our strategic initiatives, including the executing and realizing

cost savings; availability or increase in cost of packaging materials; unfavorable legal or regulatory outcomes affecting the business; risks relating to operations in developing and emerging markets; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, including the regulation of distribution systems; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; success of our joint ventures; and other risks discussed in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Information

Please see our most recent earnings release to find disclosure and applicable reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this presentation.

2

Chief Executive Officer

Gavin Hattersley

3

Molson Coors grew volume and share in Canada in Q2 outside of Quebec.

Molson Coors grew dollar share in the U.S. in the 13-week

Molson Coors grew share and achievedthe highest trailing twelve- month average share of the U.K. beer industry in over a decade.

quarter for the first time in over a decade.

Growing Our Top LineGlobally

4

Core Brands Strong and Outpacing the Beer Industry

United States

Coors Light, Miller Lite and Coors Banquet combined to grow total industry share.

Coors Banquet, one of our fastest growing brands up double digits in dollar sales, is also gaining industry share fueled by a new generation of drinkers.

Canada

Molson Canadian is growing share of the total beer industry for the first time in 8 years.

U.K.

Carling, the largest beer brand in the U.K., further solidified its #1 total trade position.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Molson Coors Beverage Company published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 16:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
12:12pMOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Q2 2022 Molson Coors Beverage Company Earnings Conference Call
PU
11:18aMOLSON COORS BEVERAGE CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
08:44aMolson Coors Q2 profit falls amid fifth straight quarter of net sales growth
AQ
07:23aMOLSON COORS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:12aMOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results - Form 8-K
PU
07:06aMolson Coors Beverage Company Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results
BU
07:05aEarnings Flash (TAP) MOLSON COORS Posts Q2 Revenue $2.92B
MT
07/28Credit Suisse Adjusts Molson Coors Beverage's Price Target to $50 from $41, Keeps Under..
MT
07/25Deutsche Bank Raises Price Target on Molson Coors Beverage to $54 From $51, Maintains H..
MT
07/15Molson Coors Beverage Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.38/Share, Payable Sept. 15 to ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 730 M - -
Net income 2022 879 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 753 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 2,54%
Capitalization 12 955 M 12 955 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 16 300
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Molson Coors Beverage Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 59,68 $
Average target price 56,06 $
Spread / Average Target -6,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gavin D. K. Hattersley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tracey I. Joubert Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Thomas Molson Chairman
Peter H. Coors Vice Chairman
H. Sanford Riley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY28.76%12 955
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-3.08%104 965
HEINEKEN N.V.-3.14%56 626
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-2.72%46 153
AMBEV S.A.-5.12%44 759
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED12.22%38 651