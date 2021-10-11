Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Molson Coors Beverage Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAP   US60871R2094

MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

(TAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Molson Coors Beverage : Sol Chelada's Mexican ties fuel strong 2021

10/11/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sol Chelada is en fuego.

Continuing momentum from a strong 2020, the chelada brand is up 9.5% in volume sales this year, outpacing the segment's growth in a booming market for Mexican imports.

"Mexican imports are doing well in spite of some supply chain issues, and cheladas are part of that growth," says Cara Lauritzen, marketing manager for the Sol family of brands. "We have great momentum on Sol Chelada, and we look forward to keeping that going into 2022."

Year-to-date, Sol Chelada's 9.5% growth is outpacing the segment's 8.5% rate, according to IRI multi-outlet and convenience store data for the week ended Sept. 12. It's performing particularly well in the Pacific region, where it's grown about 31% in Nevada, 26% in California and 23% in New Mexico, per IRI. And with velocity up 35% versus a year ago, it's the fastest-turning major brand in the chelada segment.

"Sol Chelada is succeeding because of the quality of the liquid and the authenticity of the brand," Lauritzen says. "People know and love Sol and Sol Chelada in Mexico, and they're seeking it out in the U.S., as well."

The Sol brand is looking to build on its strong year in the months ahead. It is renewing a partnership with Banda MS, one of Mexico's biggest musical groups, and plans to go big with Banda during posadas, when friends and family gather to celebrate around the Christmas holiday, Lauritzen says.

"Working with Banda MS is a huge win for Sol. The band has billions of viewers, is the most-streamed Mexican group and keeps winning awards for their work," she says.

Sol's flagship lager will continue its artist series next summer, partnering with acclaimed Mexican street and mural artist Farid Rueda, to update the brand's packaging to help stand out at retail, she says.

"Farid's design will make Sol's packaging even more impactful at retail, celebrating the brand's authentic Mexican heritage," she says. "What's more, it will make it easy for retailers to make a really vibrant display simply by stacking cases."

It's the third year Sol has partnered with Mexican artists on its packaging, an effort to further connect the brand with its Mexican roots.

"Sol is really resonating with people right now", Lauritzen says. "Between the partnerships with authentic artists like Farid Rueda and Banda MS and the strong sales we're seeing, there's a lot to be excited about as we head into 2022."

Disclaimer

Molson Coors Beverage Company published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 20:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
04:32pMOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Sol Chelada's Mexican ties fuel strong 2021
PU
10/08MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : PepsiCo's move to create own alcohol-distribution company for Bost..
PU
10/07MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
10/07Molson Coors Beverage Company Enters Amendment to Credit Agreement
CI
10/07HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH 2021 : Meet Fiona Duran, senior microbiologist at our Golden brewe..
PU
10/07MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Coors Light aims to bring ‘Chill' to football with new fall ..
PU
10/06MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Veryvell CBD products now available in 17 states
PU
10/04MOLSON COORS : Beverage Company to Webcast 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
BU
10/04HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH 2021 : Meet Sergio Salgado, Senior Process Leader at our Golden br..
PU
10/04MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Stephen Colbert visits Milwaukee brewery, brews Stephen Cold-Beer,..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 282 M - -
Net income 2021 924 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 747 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 1,47%
Capitalization 10 168 M 10 168 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Molson Coors Beverage Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 46,77 $
Average target price 56,95 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gavin D. K. Hattersley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tracey I. Joubert Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Thomas Molson Chairman
H. Sanford Riley Independent Director
Charles M. Herington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY3.50%10 168
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-16.66%108 861
HEINEKEN N.V.-0.24%60 632
AMBEV S.A.-1.85%43 817
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.0.28%41 191
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-21.48%34 563