    TAP   US60871R2094

MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

(TAP)
Molson Coors Beverage : Topo Chico Hard Seltzer to expand into Canada next year

10/12/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Emboldened by its blazing start in the United States, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is expanding into Canada next year via Molson Coors, the brand said today.

The brand will roll out in select Canadian markets on- and off-premise next summer with the original four core launch flavors: Strawberry Guava, Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple and Tropical Mango. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will be sold in 12-packs of 355-mililiter cans and 473-mililiter singles of Tropical Mango and Strawberry Guava. At 4.7% alcohol by volume and 100 calories, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will be made with a spirit base.

"This is a hard seltzer with a story. Not only that, it raises the bar in terms of great-taste and premium quality. When you put those two things together, you have the recipe for instant success," says James Hall, senior commercialization manager for beyond beer and flavor at Molson Coors Beverage Company in Canada.

Hall says the brand has a distinct point of difference that positions it for a successful rollout.

"What Topo Chico Hard Seltzer brings in Canada is something new. We've been looking at a lot of the familiar hard seltzer brands now for the better part of two or three years, and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is something different," he says. "It's a little exotic and has the ability to appeal to the experienced seltzer drinker who is looking for new brands and unique flavors."

The brand, which adds another above-premium offering to Molson Coors' Canadian portfolio, will be fully available across Canada in 2023.

"Considering the success of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in the U.S., we have full confidence the brand will bring new Canadian consumers into the hard seltzer segment," says Fred Landtmeters, president of Molson Coors Canada. "This represents another significant step in growing our above premium portfolio and another example of us executing on our revitalization plan to build a brighter future for Molson Coors."

The brand is off to a fast start in the U.S., where it launched in March in 16 states. Despite limited distribution, it's already captured a 2.4 share of the U.S. market, where it is the No. 3 new item in the total malt beverages segment.

Last month, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer said it plans a national expansion in the U.S. in 2022, and just last week unveiled a new margarita variety pack that will debut next year, as well.

In Canada and the U.S., Molson Coors produces, distributes and markets Topo Chico Hard Seltzer as part of a brand authorization agreementwith The Coca-Cola Company, which acquired the Topo Chico brand in 2017.

"For 12 months now, the Coca-Cola Company and Molson Coors have built a fruitful relationship to bring Topo Chico Hard Seltzer to market in North America" said Dan White, Coca-Cola's chief of new revenue streams. "We are excited that Canadians will have access to the same luxury in a hard seltzer. Our relationship with Molson Coors Beverage Company allows Topo Chico Hard Seltzer to launch with national scale, at an accelerated pace, delivering a product that is truly beloved."

As hard seltzers continue their ascent in Canada in a big way, Molson Coors has made the segment the top priority of its Canadian business. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer follows the successful entry Vizzy Hard Seltzer and Coors Seltzer, both of which launched this summer.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer adds a valuable weapon to Molson Coors' seltzer range, Hall says: "With our three brands, we have three very differentiated alternatives that appeal to different consumer groups. We have a winning formula in Canada."

Disclaimer

Molson Coors Beverage Company published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 20:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
