Molson Coors Beverage : Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer is here

The fastest-growing large hard seltzer brand in the U.S. is about to get another shot in the arm.

Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer makes its debut this month, rolling out across the U.S. at a time when warmer weather has drinkers itching for summer.

"Everyone loves a good margarita - it's the No. 1 cocktail on-premise for a reason and a natural fit for a brand like Topo Chico Hard Seltzer," says Matt Escalante, vice president of hard seltzers at Molson Coors Beverage Co. "So we took what drinkers look for in a margarita - everything from the salty rim to the exotic fruit flavors and citrusy finish - and put it into an easy-drinking hard seltzer."

Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer boasts the flavors of margaritas without the high sugar content and calories of the spirit-based version. It will be available in a variety 12-pack containing four flavors - Signature Margarita, Tropical Pineapple, Strawberry Hibiscus and Prickly Pear - and in standalone 24-ounce cans of Signature Margarita.

At 100 calories and 4.5% alcohol by volume, the margarita variant gives consumers "exactly what they're looking for: They love the flavor of margaritas, and now they'll be able to enjoy a sessionable alternative from the brand they trust to get a margarita hard seltzer right," Escalante says.

It's hitting the market at a time when Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is on a tear, surging to the No. 4 spot of the best-selling hard seltzers in the U.S, according to IRI. It has the highest repeat purchase rates of any hard seltzer launched in the last two years. And its original variety pack ranks as one of the Top 10 best-selling variety packs, despite being nationally distributed for only three months.

On top of that, Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer, which made its debut in January in select markets, is the fastest-turning and No. 2-selling ranch water in the U.S., despite launching in just nine states, IRI data show.

Along with its hard seltzer glass bottles, Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer adds another arrow to the brand's quiver, particularly for winning drinkers in bars, restaurants and taverns heading into patio season, Cinco de Mayo and summer, Escalante says.

"I've never seen this kind of excitement for a new product before, and the feedback from hard seltzer drinkers has been nothing short of phenomenal," Escalante says. "We've proven this brand packs a punch, and now with Margarita Hard Seltzer, we're ready to make this the summer of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer."