Molson Coors Beverage : Topo Chico Spirited launches with three RTD cocktails

Molson Coors Beverage Company next week is set to release Topo Chico Spirited, its first line of ready-to-drink canned cocktails made with real spirits.

Made with real juice and filtered sparkling water, Topo Chico Spirited will launch in single-flavor packs of three varieties, each inspired by classic cocktails: Tequila & Lime (ranch water), Tequila & Grapefruit (paloma) and Vodka & Lemon (Chilton). They each check in at 5.9% alcohol by volume.

"For years, bartenders have used Topo Chico Mineral Water as a key ingredient in their cocktails. Topo Chico Spirited is inspired by that same tradition, each having their own distinct regional flair, made with filtered sparkling water and delicious flavors," says Alex Ottenheimer, marketing manager for Topo Chico Spirited. "They're different than anything else in the RTD category."

Topo Chico Spirited is the fourth line extension since Molson Coors and The Coca-Cola Company began their relationship and released Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in 2021. Since then, they've launched the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer variety pack, Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer variety pack and Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer.

Topo Chico Spirited will be distinct from Topo Chico Hard Seltzer on store shelves with 12-ounce standard cans and packaging that calls out its use of real spirits. On top of that, its four-packs will live among spirit-based RTDs in the liquor aisle.

Topo Chico Spirited hits as RTDs are climbing in popularity. The segment grew 53% in 2021, about double the growth of the wine- and malt-based categories, according to market research firm IWSR. And vodka and tequila are the two most-popular spirits in the U.S., where Topo Chico Spirited will be sold in 22 states.

The launch will be supported by a PR plan to raise awareness among consumers, backed by digital advertising on social media platforms, she says. That precedes a busy summer for Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which plans to double its media budget from May through August, Ottenheimer says.

Topo Chico Spirited is Molson Coors' latest foray beyond beer, adding to the company's growing lineup of spirits. Its Coors Whiskey Co. has been winning over drinkers with its expressions of Five Trail Blended American Whiskey, and last month it announced the launch of its first bourbon, Barmen 1873 Bourbon.

"This is an incredible opportunity, and we're bringing a product into a segment that is seeing some impressive growth," Ottenheimer says. "This just underscores the evolution of our company."