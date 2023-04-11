Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Molson Coors Beverage Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAP   US60871R2094

MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

(TAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:51:45 2023-04-11 pm EDT
54.13 USD   +1.83%
02:08pMolson Coors Beverage : Topo Chico Spirited launches with three RTD cocktails
PU
04/06Molson Coors Beverage Co : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/06Molson Coors Beverage Company Announces the Resignation of Anne-Marie D'Angelo of Chief Legal and Government Affairs Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Molson Coors Beverage : Topo Chico Spirited launches with three RTD cocktails

04/11/2023 | 02:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Molson Coors Beverage Company next week is set to release Topo Chico Spirited, its first line of ready-to-drink canned cocktails made with real spirits.

Made with real juice and filtered sparkling water, Topo Chico Spirited will launch in single-flavor packs of three varieties, each inspired by classic cocktails: Tequila & Lime (ranch water), Tequila & Grapefruit (paloma) and Vodka & Lemon (Chilton). They each check in at 5.9% alcohol by volume.

"For years, bartenders have used Topo Chico Mineral Water as a key ingredient in their cocktails. Topo Chico Spirited is inspired by that same tradition, each having their own distinct regional flair, made with filtered sparkling water and delicious flavors," says Alex Ottenheimer, marketing manager for Topo Chico Spirited. "They're different than anything else in the RTD category."

Topo Chico Spirited is the fourth line extension since Molson Coors and The Coca-Cola Company began their relationship and released Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in 2021. Since then, they've launched the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer variety pack, Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer variety pack and Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer.

Topo Chico Spirited will be distinct from Topo Chico Hard Seltzer on store shelves with 12-ounce standard cans and packaging that calls out its use of real spirits. On top of that, its four-packs will live among spirit-based RTDs in the liquor aisle.

Topo Chico Spirited hits as RTDs are climbing in popularity. The segment grew 53% in 2021, about double the growth of the wine- and malt-based categories, according to market research firm IWSR. And vodka and tequila are the two most-popular spirits in the U.S., where Topo Chico Spirited will be sold in 22 states.

The launch will be supported by a PR plan to raise awareness among consumers, backed by digital advertising on social media platforms, she says. That precedes a busy summer for Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which plans to double its media budget from May through August, Ottenheimer says.

Topo Chico Spirited is Molson Coors' latest foray beyond beer, adding to the company's growing lineup of spirits. Its Coors Whiskey Co. has been winning over drinkers with its expressions of Five Trail Blended American Whiskey, and last month it announced the launch of its first bourbon, Barmen 1873 Bourbon.

"This is an incredible opportunity, and we're bringing a product into a segment that is seeing some impressive growth," Ottenheimer says. "This just underscores the evolution of our company."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Molson Coors Beverage Company published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 18:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
02:08pMolson Coors Beverage : Topo Chico Spirited launches with three RTD cocktails
PU
04/06Molson Coors Beverage Co : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
04/06Molson Coors Beverage Company Announces the Resignation of Anne-Marie D'Angelo of Chief..
CI
04/06UBS Trims Molson Coors Beverage's Price Target to $54 From $55, Maintains Neutral Ratin..
MT
04/04Molson Coors Beverage Company to Webcast 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call
BU
03/24Molson Coors Beverage : Sharp's Brewery debuts Solar Wave, its first cask hazy IPA availab..
PU
03/20Deutsche Bank Adjusts Molson Coors Beverage Price Target to $47 From $48, Maintains Sel..
MT
03/16Transcript : Molson Coors Beverage Company Presents at UBS 12th Annual Global..
CI
03/07Molson Coors Beverage : Simply Spiked™ Peach hits shelves this month
PU
03/06SIMPLY SPIKED™ IS BACK WITH NEW JUICY PEACH FLAVORS ARRIVING THIS SPRING
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 957 M - -
Net income 2023 888 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 416 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 3,05%
Capitalization 11 514 M 11 514 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
EV / Sales 2024 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Molson Coors Beverage Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 53,15 $
Average target price 55,36 $
Spread / Average Target 4,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gavin D. K. Hattersley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tracey I. Joubert Chief Financial Officer
Peter H. Coors Vice Chairman
H. Sanford Riley Independent Director
Charles M. Herington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY3.16%11 514
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV8.55%131 420
HEINEKEN N.V.15.56%62 509
AMBEV S.A.-0.41%44 811
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-3.09%41 438
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED0.20%41 419
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer