Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Molson Coors Beverage Company    TAP

MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

(TAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Molson Coors Beverage : With $100,000 giveback, Miller Lite supports Latino community, UnidosUS in time for Nochebuena

12/17/2020 | 06:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With the Latino community particularly affected by the cornonavirus pandemic, Miller Lite is hoping to alleviate some of the pressure that comes with the holidays by giving away $50,000 in Venmo deposits to help Latino families prepare a Nochebuena meal.

Alongside a $50,000 donation to UnidosUS, the nation's largest Latino advocacy organization for its pandemic relief efforts, which will help provide 14,000 meals for families, Miller Lite's Give Back 12-Pack program will give people a chance to win a $25 Venmo payment to create a custom '12-pack,' including six items for their Nochebuena feast, and maybe even a six-pack of Miller Lite.

Nochebuena takes place on Dec. 24, and is one of the most cherished nights in Latino culture. The Christmas Eve celebration is often marked by large family gatherings and a highly anticipated feast.

'The pandemic has hit the Latino community disproportionately hard,' says Allison Wallin, marketing manager for Miller Lite. 'We wanted to provide a little relief this holiday season. Hopefully it can help families worry less about dinner and focus more on connecting with each other, even though this year looks different than years past.'

To enter to win on of the 2,000 gifts of $25, legal-age drinkers can visit MillerLite.com/GiveBack12Pack. Money will be deposited in winners' Venmo accounts. The Give Back 12-Pack contest lasts through Dec. 31.

In addition to a paid social media and PR campaign, the contest is being promoted by top Latino influencers, including actor Julio Macias, singer-songwriter Lupillo Rivera and actress Julissa Calderon.

Miller Lite is also donating $50,000 to support UnidosUS's Esperanza/Hope Fund, which provides relief to communities struggling with the coronavirus pandemic. The donation will provide more than 14,000 meals to families. It also helps connect families to the Internet so they can continue online, remote learning, while spreading awareness of pandemic-related public-health measures.

'We're proud to partner with Miller Lite in helping the community have the best Nochebuena, the most important day during the holidays for many Latinos,' said Delia de la Vara, senior vice president of development and strategic initiatives, from UnidosUS. 'Miller Lite's $50,000 contribution is helping UnidosUS reach our goal of $5 million and helping provide much needed food and economic assistance to our communities.'

The donation marks a continuation of a more then 10-year-long relationship between Molson Coors Beverage Company and UnidosUS. In September, the beverage maker saidit was donating$10,000 to UnidosUS through its Sol brand.

The donation is the latest effort by Molson Coors to aid those affected by the pandemic. Earlier this week the company announced it had donated nearly 3 million meals to food banks in its 10 North American hometowns and brewery locations.

Disclaimer

Molson Coors Beverage Company published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 18:36:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
01:37pMOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : With $100,000 giveback, Miller Lite supports Latino comm..
PU
12:10pMOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Molson Coors Beverage Company PT ..
MT
11:13aMOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Molson Coors Beverage Company PT t..
MT
12/16Correction to Warning Signs in the Best Managed Companies Article on Dec. 12 ..
DJ
12/16MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Future Proof Brands Says Federal Court Denies Molson Coo..
MT
12/16MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Court Denies Molson Coors Motion to Dismiss Future Proof..
PR
12/15MOLSON COORS : Beverage Company Donates Nearly 3 Million Meals to Families Acros..
BU
12/14HEXO : Net Loss Improves
MT
12/12Warning Signs in the Best-Managed Companies -- -2-
DJ
12/12Warning Signs in the Best-Managed Companies -- Journal Report
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 788 M - 7 199 M
Net income 2020 562 M - 413 M
Net Debt 2020 7 741 M - 5 694 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
Yield 2020 1,24%
Capitalization 10 047 M 10 047 M 7 390 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 17 700
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Molson Coors Beverage Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 44,41 $
Last Close Price 46,27 $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target -4,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gavin D. K. Hattersley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Thomas Molson Chairman
Tracey I. Joubert Chief Financial Officer
H. Sanford Riley Independent Director
Peter H. Coors Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY-14.16%10 047
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-20.74%138 348
HEINEKEN N.V.-5.54%62 821
AMBEV S.A.-15.27%48 465
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-1.33%46 047
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.11.86%41 397
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ