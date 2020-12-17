Molson Coors Beverage : With $100,000 giveback, Miller Lite supports Latino community, UnidosUS in time for Nochebuena

With the Latino community particularly affected by the cornonavirus pandemic, Miller Lite is hoping to alleviate some of the pressure that comes with the holidays by giving away $50,000 in Venmo deposits to help Latino families prepare a Nochebuena meal.

Alongside a $50,000 donation to UnidosUS, the nation's largest Latino advocacy organization for its pandemic relief efforts, which will help provide 14,000 meals for families, Miller Lite's Give Back 12-Pack program will give people a chance to win a $25 Venmo payment to create a custom '12-pack,' including six items for their Nochebuena feast, and maybe even a six-pack of Miller Lite.

Nochebuena takes place on Dec. 24, and is one of the most cherished nights in Latino culture. The Christmas Eve celebration is often marked by large family gatherings and a highly anticipated feast.

'The pandemic has hit the Latino community disproportionately hard,' says Allison Wallin, marketing manager for Miller Lite. 'We wanted to provide a little relief this holiday season. Hopefully it can help families worry less about dinner and focus more on connecting with each other, even though this year looks different than years past.'

To enter to win on of the 2,000 gifts of $25, legal-age drinkers can visit MillerLite.com/GiveBack12Pack. Money will be deposited in winners' Venmo accounts. The Give Back 12-Pack contest lasts through Dec. 31.

In addition to a paid social media and PR campaign, the contest is being promoted by top Latino influencers, including actor Julio Macias, singer-songwriter Lupillo Rivera and actress Julissa Calderon.

Miller Lite is also donating $50,000 to support UnidosUS's Esperanza/Hope Fund, which provides relief to communities struggling with the coronavirus pandemic. The donation will provide more than 14,000 meals to families. It also helps connect families to the Internet so they can continue online, remote learning, while spreading awareness of pandemic-related public-health measures.

'We're proud to partner with Miller Lite in helping the community have the best Nochebuena, the most important day during the holidays for many Latinos,' said Delia de la Vara, senior vice president of development and strategic initiatives, from UnidosUS. 'Miller Lite's $50,000 contribution is helping UnidosUS reach our goal of $5 million and helping provide much needed food and economic assistance to our communities.'

The donation marks a continuation of a more then 10-year-long relationship between Molson Coors Beverage Company and UnidosUS. In September, the beverage maker saidit was donating$10,000 to UnidosUS through its Sol brand.

The donation is the latest effort by Molson Coors to aid those affected by the pandemic. Earlier this week the company announced it had donated nearly 3 million meals to food banks in its 10 North American hometowns and brewery locations.