  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Molson Coors Beverage Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAP   US60871R2094

MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

(TAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:48 2022-10-21 pm EDT
49.27 USD   +2.14%
01:20pMolson Coors Beverage : brings Bandero tequila brand to the U.K.
PU
10/19Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Molson Coors Beverage to $50 From $52, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
10/12Molson Coors Beverage : Yuengling expands distribution to Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Molson Coors Beverage : brings Bandero tequila brand to the U.K.

10/21/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
Molson Coors and drinks supplierDeckers Trading are set to enterinto a distribution agreement to launch the premium spirits brand Bandero Tequila in the U.K., another step in Molson Coors' efforts to expand beyond the beer aisle.

Under the agreement, Bandero will launch two spirits across the U.K. starting this month:

  • Bandero Café, a small-batch tequila made with Blue Weber agave, matured for seven years in the Los Altos Highlands in Mexico and infused with coffee. It is smooth and dry with notes of fresh-roasted coffee, chocolate and vanilla and checks in at 35% alcohol-by-volume.
  • Bandero Blanco, the brand's original expression, which is proofed to 40% ABV.

Both bottles are sold in 700-mililiter bottles.

"There is growing demand for spirits and tequila in particular, so partnering with a premium tequila brand was a natural next step in our journey to broaden our offering beyond beer and cider," says Jack Daniel, U.K. beverage director for Molson Coors who leads the company's Beverage Hub, a division dedicated to building a portfolio of brands in emerging, fast-growth categories such as ready-to-drink beverages, adult soft drinks and premium spirits.

"Our Beverage Hub team is always on the lookout for exciting new brands that can add a different dimension alongside our current offering, and Bandero will be a great addition to the spirit shelf for our customers that helps them drive sales," Daniel says.

Bandero Café secured its first national listing at Be At One bars, a chain owned by Stonegate Group, which launched the product nationwide in mid-October.

The Bandero partnershipis the latest step beyond beer for Molson Coors in the U.K. and Western Europe. The company last year entered into exclusive distribution partnerships with Tarquin's Gin and Twin Fin Rum from Southwestern Distilleryand Miami Cocktail Company.

Disclaimer

Molson Coors Beverage Company published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 17:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 725 M - -
Net income 2022 708 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 783 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 10 486 M 10 486 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 16 300
Free-Float 79,5%
Income Statement Evolution
