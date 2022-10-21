Molson Coors Beverage : brings Bandero tequila brand to the U.K.

Molson Coors and

drinks supplier Deckers Trading are set to enter into a distribution agreement to launch the premium spirits brand Bandero Tequila in the U.K., another step in Molson Coors' efforts to expand beyond the beer aisle.

Under the agreement, Bandero will launch two spirits across the U.K. starting this month:

Bandero Café, a small-batch tequila made with Blue Weber agave, matured for seven years in the Los Altos Highlands in Mexico and infused with coffee. It is smooth and dry with notes of fresh-roasted coffee, chocolate and vanilla and checks in at 35% alcohol-by-volume.

Bandero Blanco, the brand's original expression, which is proofed to 40% ABV.

Both bottles are sold in 700-mililiter bottles.

"There is growing demand for spirits and tequila in particular, so partnering with a premium tequila brand was a natural next step in our journey to broaden our offering beyond beer and cider," says Jack Daniel, U.K. beverage director for Molson Coors who leads the company's Beverage Hub, a division dedicated to building a portfolio of brands in emerging, fast-growth categories such as ready-to-drink beverages, adult soft drinks and premium spirits.

"Our Beverage Hub team is always on the lookout for exciting new brands that can add a different dimension alongside our current offering, and Bandero will be a great addition to the spirit shelf for our customers that helps them drive sales," Daniel says.

Bandero Café secured its first national listing at Be At One bars, a chain owned by Stonegate Group, which launched the product nationwide in mid-October.

The Bandero partnershipis the latest step beyond beer for Molson Coors in the U.K. and Western Europe. The company last year entered into exclusive distribution partnerships with Tarquin's Gin and Twin Fin Rum from Southwestern Distilleryand Miami Cocktail Company.