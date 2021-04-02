Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Molson Coors Beverage Company    TAP

MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

(TAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Molson Coors Beverage : AC Golden announces tank room opening at Denver's McGregor Square

04/02/2021 | 12:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LoDo, meet AC.

AC Golden Brewing Company, the craft brewery known for its Colorado Native brand, announced plans this week of the opening of the AC Golden Tank Room, a stand-alone retail concept that will be operated by Tom's Watch Bar under a naming rights partnership with AC Golden. The AC Golden Tank Room will be located at McGregor Square, the huge mixed-use development nearing completion in Denver's Lower Downtown area, adjacent to Coors Field, and will feature fresh tank beer on draft.

'Until now, we haven't had a place where folks can come experience our brands,' says Jeff Cornell, AC Golden's general manager. 'We'll be able to tell people who we are, and immerse people in the brands.'

AC Golden, part of Tenth and Blake, Molson Coors Beverage Company's craft division, was created as an experimental brew house at the Golden facility in 2007. Since then, it's established itself with Colorado Native's lineup of beers made with 100% Colorado-grown ingredients, as well as with brands including Batch 19, the pre-Prohibition lager made from Adolph Coors' uncovered brew logs; the elusive Barmen Pilsner, and Hermann Joseph's Private Reserve.

Slated to open in late May, the AC Golden Tank Room features five copper-clad tanks that will house beer that comes directly from AC Golden's cellar using a mobile transport system from DuoTank that preserves freshness.

The bar will have up to five beers in the tanks at any one time, as well as a variety of AC Golden products available on draft via kegs.

At about 5,000 square feet with a spacious patio overlooking McGregor Square, the AC Golden Tank Room will have plenty of room for customers to take in the experience under state safety guidelines.

The space also includes a private area that can fit 50 people, which could accommodate meetings, private dinners and more. It also features interactive games from Top Golf's Swing Suite.

The big draw is the beer, though, and in addition to Colorado Native's core lineup of Amber, West Slope IPA, Mtn. Pass Pils and Cerveza Nativa, visitors will find some new brews, as well. Customers can look forward to a hazy IPA, a fruited wheat and AC Golden's popular sour beers.

'When people come to the Tank Room, they'll not only be able to drink like a brewer, they'll be able to discover some of the great beers that you can only get in Colorado,' Cornell says. 'Denver's on a roll, and we can't wait for customers to experience our beers straight from the tank.'

Disclaimer

Molson Coors Beverage Company published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 16:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
12:28pMOLSON COORS BEVERAGE  : AC Golden announces tank room opening at Denver's McGre..
PU
04/01MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE  : Canadian to present ‘Hockey Night in Canada' in s..
PU
04/01MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE  : DBRS Morningstar Confirms Molson Coors Beverage Company..
AQ
03/31MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE  : Miller Lite brings humor back to new Miller Time campai..
PU
03/31MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE  : Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Molson Coors Beverage..
MT
03/30WEEKLY PORTFOLIOS REPORT  : Investors focus on quality stocks
03/29Dual Listed Molson Coors Reaffirms Financial Guidance for FY21, Also Updates ..
MT
03/29MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE  : JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Molson Coors Beverage ..
MT
03/26MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE  : continuing to experience disruptions from cyberattack
AQ
03/26MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE CO  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 100 M - -
Net income 2021 772 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 689 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 11 260 M 11 260 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Molson Coors Beverage Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 49,12 $
Last Close Price 51,90 $
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target -5,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gavin D. K. Hattersley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tracey I. Joubert Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Thomas Molson Chairman
H. Sanford Riley Independent Director
Charles M. Herington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY14.85%11 260
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-5.68%124 777
HEINEKEN N.V.-3.14%59 855
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.4.83%44 383
AMBEV S.A.-4.15%41 553
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-8.40%39 866
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ