Molson Coors Beverage : AC Golden announces tank room opening at Denver's McGregor Square

LoDo, meet AC.

AC Golden Brewing Company, the craft brewery known for its Colorado Native brand, announced plans this week of the opening of the AC Golden Tank Room, a stand-alone retail concept that will be operated by Tom's Watch Bar under a naming rights partnership with AC Golden. The AC Golden Tank Room will be located at McGregor Square, the huge mixed-use development nearing completion in Denver's Lower Downtown area, adjacent to Coors Field, and will feature fresh tank beer on draft.

'Until now, we haven't had a place where folks can come experience our brands,' says Jeff Cornell, AC Golden's general manager. 'We'll be able to tell people who we are, and immerse people in the brands.'

AC Golden, part of Tenth and Blake, Molson Coors Beverage Company's craft division, was created as an experimental brew house at the Golden facility in 2007. Since then, it's established itself with Colorado Native's lineup of beers made with 100% Colorado-grown ingredients, as well as with brands including Batch 19, the pre-Prohibition lager made from Adolph Coors' uncovered brew logs; the elusive Barmen Pilsner, and Hermann Joseph's Private Reserve.

Slated to open in late May, the AC Golden Tank Room features five copper-clad tanks that will house beer that comes directly from AC Golden's cellar using a mobile transport system from DuoTank that preserves freshness.

The bar will have up to five beers in the tanks at any one time, as well as a variety of AC Golden products available on draft via kegs.

At about 5,000 square feet with a spacious patio overlooking McGregor Square, the AC Golden Tank Room will have plenty of room for customers to take in the experience under state safety guidelines.

The space also includes a private area that can fit 50 people, which could accommodate meetings, private dinners and more. It also features interactive games from Top Golf's Swing Suite.

The big draw is the beer, though, and in addition to Colorado Native's core lineup of Amber, West Slope IPA, Mtn. Pass Pils and Cerveza Nativa, visitors will find some new brews, as well. Customers can look forward to a hazy IPA, a fruited wheat and AC Golden's popular sour beers.

'When people come to the Tank Room, they'll not only be able to drink like a brewer, they'll be able to discover some of the great beers that you can only get in Colorado,' Cornell says. 'Denver's on a roll, and we can't wait for customers to experience our beers straight from the tank.'