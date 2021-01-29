Log in
MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

TAP
Molson Coors Beverage : recognized as a top employer in the U.S., U.K. and Canada

01/29/2021
Molson Coors Beverage Company this week was recognized as a top employer in separate surveys in Canada and the United Kingdom, and by the Human Rights Campaign in the U.S. as a best place to work for LGBTQ+ equality.

The recognition by the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ+ advocacy organization in the United States, represents the 18th consecutive year Molson Coors achieved a perfect score on the nonprofit's Corporate Equality Index.

'The HRC Corporate Equality Index measures a company's internal policies and benefits as well as its external practices, and to be honored again with a perfect 100 score recognizes the strides we are making on our diversity, equity and inclusion journey,' says Michael Nordman, senior manager of community affairs at Molson Coors.

The company has long been a supporter of HRC, supporting several of its major events such as its annual National Dinner. The company also last year committed $1 million via its hard seltzer brand, Vizzy, to support HRC's work to advance social change and end discrimination against members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Molson Coors also was recognized this week by Forbes as one of Canada's top employers, an honor based on employees' willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

In partnership with market research firm Statista, Forbes surveyed more than 8,000 Canadians working for businesses with at least 500 employees and asked them to rate how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others.

'We are honored by this distinction, and we especially want to thank our employees for their outstanding work during the last year,' says Frederic Landtmeters, president of Molson Coors' Canadian business.

In the U.K., Molson Coors was recognized for the eighth time by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer U.K. for excellence in employee conditions.

The institute honors organizations that dedicate themselves to providing the best working environment for employees through progressive human resources practices.

'This is a true tribute to our people, our values and our determination to put people first,' says Adam Firby, human resources director for Western Europe at Molson Coors.

Disclaimer

Molson Coors Beverage Company published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 12:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
