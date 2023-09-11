Molson Coors Beverage Company continues to grow its presence beyond the beer aisle, expanding its partnership with ZOA Energy, the leading energy drink co-founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi and John Shulman.

The investment allows ZOA to double its planned media budget for the coming year while continuing to grow its sales and distribution footprints. Through the increased investment, Molson Coors will also have a presence on ZOA's board of directors.

The two companies first came together to launch ZOA in 2021, as part of Molson Coors' ambitions to expand its beyond beer portfolio. Today, with a suite of beverages that range from flavored-alcohol beverages like Simply Spiked to whiskies from Coors Spirits Co. and non-alcohol options like ZOA, Molson Coors has established its beyond beer credentials and is looking to propel ZOA's growth across its retail and direct-to-consumer business.

"This investment is another meaningful step for Molson Coors and our transformation into a total-beverage company," said Chief Commercial Officer Michelle St. Jacques. "ZOA is an incredible brand in a growing category, so we're fueling it with the right resources to scale and accelerate its results to become a bigger player in the energy space."

ZOA, which is available at more than 42,000 retailers and more than 160,000 points of distribution across the U.S. and Canada, reported more than $100 million in sales in 2022 and 138% year-over-year growth. A top-15 energy drink according to Circana, ZOA's lineup of eight flavors are made with all-natural ingredients and zero sugar; its ZOA+ pre-workout offering features four flavors. The energy drink has been buoyed by a colorful new visual identity that launched earlier this year - and programs featuring its co-founder, one of the world's biggest movie stars.

"We founded ZOA Energy to deliver the best quality energy drink formulations to the marketplace. Through innovation and commitment, we've created a range of high-quality products that both fuel the daily lives of our customers and taste great," said Johnson. "With Molson Coors, a trusted partner that shares our passion for beverages, we can further deliver on that promise to an even wider audience.

"We're grateful to play a pivotal role in Molson Coors' investment into their Beyond Beer growth and most importantly, playing a role in the wellness journeys of our loyal and growing consumers as we continue crafting drinks that help them show up as their best selves," he said.

The expanded partnership allows ZOA to increase its marketing, grow incremental sales and expand to international markets. Molson Coors continues to be ZOA's exclusive distribution partner.

It's been a busy second half of 2023 for Molson Coors, which has sought to grow its portfolio to include successful brands in growing categories and new routes to market. In August, it acquired acclaimed distillery Blue Run Spirits. Earlier this summer, it announced it would release Peace Hard Tea, inspired by Peace Tea, the popular tea made by The Coca-Cola Company.

"We've been building our beyond beer portfolio steadily for years, and it's paying off," St. Jacques says. "We think ZOA has the potential to be the next big energy drink brand, and it's a great example of investing in a brand that's disrupting a growing category."