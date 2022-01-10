Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Molson Coors Beverage Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAP   US60871R2094

MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

(TAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Molson Coors Beverage : to cease operations of Saint Archer, sell San Diego brewery to Kings & Convicts Brewing

01/10/2022 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Molson Coors Beverage Company said today it will stop production of its Saint Archer brand and sell its San Diego-based brewery and taproom to Kings & Convicts Brewing Co., which owns the Ballast Point brand.

As part of the deal, Kings & Convicts will take over Saint Archer's 100,000-barrel capacity Miramar brewery and adjoining taproom, as well as its 1,200-square-foot taproom in Leucadia, Calif. Kings & Convicts, headquartered in San Diego and Highwood, Ill., plans to retain operations and retail team members at both locations.

Terms were not disclosed.

Molson Coors will retain the rights to the Saint Archer brand, though it will cease packaging and distributing its brands effective immediately.

"The Saint Archer team has built a distinct brand that has a very loyal following in Southern California. Unfortunately, the overall business has struggled to grow despite investing significant resources behind its production and commercialization," says Paul Verdu, vice president of Tenth & Blake, Molson Coors' U.S. craft division. "We'll maintain ownership of the Saint Archer brand as we determine the best long-term plan and remain focused on growing our regional breweries that continue outpacing home-market competitors."

Saint Archer was founded in 2013 and acquired in 2015 by Molson Coors.

While Molson Coors invested significant resources behind Saint Archer's production and commercialization efforts, including expanding the brand beyond its home state and launching nationally a light lager called Saint Archer Gold, the brewery came under significant pressure amid the pandemic in a declining San Diego craft market, Verdu says.

"We tried to do everything we could to keep the brand going, but it just wasn't financially viable to continue operating," Verdu says. "That isn't a reflection on how great Saint Archer beer is, or the passion or the efforts of our team in California. The beer is awesome, the brand is awesome, but it was just hit with a series of challenges we weren't able to overcome."

Taproom, bar and restaurant closures in the California market wrought by the pandemic hit Saint Archer particularly hard, he says. On top of that, the brand's big bet - Saint Archer Gold, which was aimed at health- and wellness-minded consumers - launched into the teeth of the pandemic, restricting its ability to build awareness among consumers with events, festivals and other sampling opportunities.

Molson Coors shelved Saint Archer Gold in July 2020.

"We love this brand and the people who worked on it poured their blood, sweat and tears into it, which makes this even more difficult to swallow," Verdu says.

The sale, he says, will allow Tenth & Blake to redirect resources to its other craft partners, which are faring better. Molson Coors' other U.S. craft brands, including Hop Valley Brewing, Terrapin Beer Co., Revolver Brewing and Atwater Brewery each posted growth through the third quarter, Verdu says. And despite a string of challenging years, Leinenkugel's in 2021 stemmed declines and is poised for growth in 2022.

"Tenth & Blake remains committed to building our craft business," Verdu says. "We have a healthy portfolio of regional craft brands, led by Leinenkugel's which is on the verge of a historic turnaround. We're focused on year 2 of our national expansion of Hop Valley and accelerating growth of Terrapin, Revolver and Atwater in regional markets."

Disclaimer

Molson Coors Beverage Company published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 20:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
03:18pMOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : to cease operations of Saint Archer, sell San Diego brewery to Kin..
PU
01:38pMOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : to Cease Operations of the Saint Archer Brewery and Distribution o..
PU
01/07MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : CEO Gavin Hattersley on the company's 2021 performance and what's ..
PU
01/06CAREER PATHS : Ansel Diama's cross-functional Molson Coors journey
PU
01/04Guggenheim Adjusts Price Target for Molson Coors Beverage Company to $74 From $75, Main..
MT
01/04MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 4, 2022
01/03MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Coors Banquet hacks ‘Cobra Kai' Season 4 launch
PU
2021MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Big bets pay off for Molson Coors in 2021
PU
2021MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : ZOA's ambitious plans for 2022 include two new flavors and focus o..
PU
2021MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : Your 2021 guide to holiday beer pairings with Master Cicerone Jaso..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 209 M - -
Net income 2021 1 072 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 11 001 M 11 001 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float -
Chart MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Molson Coors Beverage Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 50,64 $
Average target price 54,11 $
Spread / Average Target 6,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gavin D. K. Hattersley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tracey I. Joubert Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Thomas Molson Chairman
H. Sanford Riley Independent Director
Charles M. Herington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY9.26%11 001
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV4.34%106 811
HEINEKEN N.V.0.93%65 148
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-1.91%46 205
AMBEV S.A.-5.77%40 496
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED4.65%36 279