UnitedHealth Braces for Capitol Hill Grilling

Chief Executive Andrew Witty is expected to testify before House and Senate committees Wednesday about the Change Healthcare hack.

Norfolk Southern CEO Gets ISS's Backing in Proxy Fight

Norfolk Southern's CEO has been endorsed by top proxy firm Institutional Shareholder Services as the railroad's leadership works to fend off a proxy fight from investors led by Ancora Holdings.

Meta Faces EU Probe Over Disinformation Ahead of Elections

The European Union is investigating whether Meta Platforms shirked responsibility in tackling disinformation and misleading advertising in breach of its sweeping digital-competition law ahead of EU elections in June.

Jean Paul Gaultier Owner Puig Brands Prices IPO at Upper End of Range

Puig Brands has priced its initial public offering at the high end of the previously announced range as it prepares to list Friday, in what is set to be the largest IPO so far this year.

McDonald's Seeks to Make Menu More Affordable for Inflation-Weary Consumers

The burger chain reported slower-than-expected same-store sales growth for the first quarter.

FTC Targets 'Junk' Patent Listings on Ozempic and Other Drugs

The antitrust cop says that the more than 300 patent listings stall generic competition, keeping prices high for diabetes drugs, inhalers and more.

Burger King parent company to invest $300 million more to modernize restaurants

Restaurant Brands edged past earnings expectations with its latest results on Tuesday while announcing plans to invest further in Burger King remodels.

Spain's BBVA Seeks Merger Talks With Sabadell

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is pursuing merger talks with smaller peer Banco de Sabadell, seeking another shot at a tie-up that could make it Spain's largest bank after a previous attempt fell apart in 2020.

Molson Coors's stock falls on 'cautious' outlook despite profit beat

Molson Coors Beverage Co.'s stock fell Tuesday on the beer maker's cautious outlook despite a "strong start" to the year.

Coca-Cola Raised Its 2024 Revenue Forecast. Investors Are Shrugging It Off.

The company expects 2024 revenue growth of between 8% to 9%, above a prior forecast of 6% to 7%.

