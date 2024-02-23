Molten Ventures plc

("Molten", the "Group" or the "Company")

Investor Presentation on fintech

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, is pleased to announce that it is hosting a live presentation and panel showcasing some of the companies in its portfolio using technology to transform the banking and financial services industries.

The session will be led by Martin Davis, Chief Executive Officer, and Vinoth Jayakumar, Partner, and feature insights from the CEOs of Form3, Thought Machine and FintechOS.

The session will be held virtually at 10:30 GMT on Friday 1st March 2024 via the Investor Meet Company platform.

Existing and potential investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free via the link below.

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/molten-ventures-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Molten Ventures on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Molten Ventures plc Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer) Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 ir@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Powerscourt Public relations Elly Williamson Ollie Simmonds +44 (0)7970 246 725 +44 (0)781 765 752 molten@powerscourt-group.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2023, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 74 companies, 17 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised £520m to 30 September 2023.