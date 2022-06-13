Molten Ventures : Annual Financial Report

At 31 March 2022, we held interests in three listed companies - Trustpilot, UiPath, and Cazoo. Their valuations are based on their quoted share price on 31 March 2022. Their value using the closing quoted share price on 8 June 2022 was £43.9 million

This transformation continued in FY22 amidst a volatile external environment. It saw the end of many national lockdowns and the beginning of a post-pandemic 'new normal', followed by the invasion of Ukraine and a resulting fall in stock markets across the world. Despite these factors, overall FY22 was a period of strong performance and significant investment opportunity for the Molten team.

I would like to offer my thanks to Grahame Cook, our Senior Independent Director, who stepped up to assume the responsibility of temporary Chair during a short period earlier in the year when I was indisposed due to illness.

I am very impressed by the team at Molten, who have managed these challenging times with professionalism and consistency. They have invested in some of the best companies in the market, while maintaining a high level of investment discipline and rigour. Our people remain the most important part of our business. The considerable work which we have undertaken in recent years to create an agile, scalable and resilient platform provides a sound base for our continued delivery of value to our Shareholders.

Once again, we exceeded our stated gross fair value growth target in FY22 and are actively invested in a diverse portfolio of high-growth technology businesses, all of which have their own ambitions to harness the power of technology to invent a better future.

FY22 has also been a positive year for realising investments, where Molten's role has come to a natural conclusion, including the sale of Bright Computing and SportPursuit, which were sold to new owners. Cazoo and UiPath were listed on leading Stock Exchanges during the year, following TrustPilot's listing in the previous financial year. These are, in some cases, decade- long partnerships and we are happy to have been able to support these entrepreneurs and companies in a key stage of their development.

At Molten, we are also proud to be playing a significant part in society's mission to achieve a sustainable future for coming generations. As well as our own internal ESG initiatives, we are committed to working with our entrepreneurs to support them with their own ESG programmes.