Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Molten Ventures Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

24-Jun-2024 / 17:55 GMT/BST

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

("Molten Ventures" or the "Company")

 

 

Grant of Options to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR")

 

Molten Ventures PLC (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW) announces that options (the "Options") over a total of 977,169 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1p each have been awarded to certain PDMRs of the Company pursuant to the Company's 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and 2021 Deferred Bonus Plan (“DBP”), as set out below.

 

LTIP

No. of Options awarded

 

 

Martin Davis

337,512

Stuart Chapman

231,995

Ben Wilkinson

233,592

 

 

DBP

No. of Options awarded

 

 

Martin Davis

73,751

Stuart Chapman

50,694

Ben Wilkinson

49,625

 

The Options awarded under the LTIP have an exercise price of 1p each and are subject to LTIP performance conditions which, together with a summary of the LTIP, are set out in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2024, which was published on 12 June 2024 (available at www.moltenventures.com) (“Annual Report”).

 

The Options awarded under the DBP have an exercise price of 1p each and are subject to a deferral period of two years before they can be exercised.

 

The notification set out in the Annex below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK and EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further details of the Options awarded:

 

ANNEX

 

  1.  

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

  1.  

Name

Martin Davis

 

  1.  

Reason for the notification

 

  1.  

Position / status

Chief Executive Officer

 

  1.  

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

 

  1.  

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

  1.  

Name

Molten Ventures plc

 

  1.  

LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

 

  1.  

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

  1.  

Description of financial instrument,

type of instrument

Options in respect of the LTIP and DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each

 

 

Identification Code

GB00BY7QYJ50

 

  1.  

Nature of the transaction

Issue of options

 

  1.  

Price(s) and volume(s)

411,263 options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of 1p per share

 

  1.  

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

 

 

 

  1.  

Date of the transaction

20 June 2024

 

  1.  

Place of the transaction

n/a

 

 

 

  1.  

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

  1.  

Name

Stuart Chapman

 

  1.  

Reason for the notification

 

  1.  

Position / status

Executive Director

 

  1.  

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

 

  1.  

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

  1.  

Name

Molten Ventures plc

 

  1.  

LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

 

  1.  

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

  1.  

Description of financial instrument,

type of instrument

Options in respect of the LTIP and DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each

 

 

Identification Code

GB00BY7QYJ50

 

  1.  

Nature of the transaction

Issue of options

 

  1.  

Price(s) and volume(s)

282,689 options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of 1p per share

 

  1.  

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

 

 

 

  1.  

Date of the transaction

20 June 2024

 

  1.  

Place of the transaction

n/a

 

 

 

  1.  

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

  1.  

Name

Ben Wilkinson

 

  1.  

Reason for the notification

 

  1.  

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer

 

  1.  

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

 

  1.  

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

  1.  

Name

Molten Ventures plc

 

  1.  

LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

 

  1.  

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

  1.  

Description of financial instrument,

type of instrument

Options in respect of the LTIP and DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each

 

 

Identification Code

GB00BY7QYJ50

 

  1.  

Nature of the transaction

Issue of options

 

  1.  

Price(s) and volume(s)

283,217 options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of 1p per share

 

 

  1.  

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

 

 

 

  1.  

Date of the transaction

20 June 2024

 

  1.  

Place of the transaction

n/a

 

 

 

 


