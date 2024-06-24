Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)

Molten Ventures Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding



24-Jun-2024 / 17:55 GMT/BST



MOLTEN VENTURES PLC ("Molten Ventures" or the "Company") Grant of Options to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") Molten Ventures PLC (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW) announces that options (the "Options") over a total of 977,169 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1p each have been awarded to certain PDMRs of the Company pursuant to the Company's 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and 2021 Deferred Bonus Plan (“DBP”), as set out below. LTIP No. of Options awarded Martin Davis 337,512 Stuart Chapman 231,995 Ben Wilkinson 233,592 DBP No. of Options awarded Martin Davis 73,751 Stuart Chapman 50,694 Ben Wilkinson 49,625 The Options awarded under the LTIP have an exercise price of 1p each and are subject to LTIP performance conditions which, together with a summary of the LTIP, are set out in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2024, which was published on 12 June 2024 (available at www.moltenventures.com) (“Annual Report”). The Options awarded under the DBP have an exercise price of 1p each and are subject to a deferral period of two years before they can be exercised. The notification set out in the Annex below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK and EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further details of the Options awarded: ANNEX Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Martin Davis Reason for the notification Position / status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Molten Ventures plc LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Options in respect of the LTIP and DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 Nature of the transaction Issue of options Price(s) and volume(s) 411,263 options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of 1p per share Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a Date of the transaction 20 June 2024 Place of the transaction n/a Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Stuart Chapman Reason for the notification Position / status Executive Director Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Molten Ventures plc LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Options in respect of the LTIP and DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 Nature of the transaction Issue of options Price(s) and volume(s) 282,689 options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of 1p per share Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a Date of the transaction 20 June 2024 Place of the transaction n/a Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Ben Wilkinson Reason for the notification Position / status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Molten Ventures plc LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Options in respect of the LTIP and DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 Nature of the transaction Issue of options Price(s) and volume(s) 283,217 options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of 1p per share Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a Date of the transaction 20 June 2024 Place of the transaction n/a

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



