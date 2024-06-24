Molten Ventures Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

Grant of Options to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR")
Molten Ventures PLC (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW) announces that options (the "Options") over a total of 977,169 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1p each have been awarded to certain PDMRs of the Company pursuant to the Company's 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and 2021 Deferred Bonus Plan (“DBP”), as set out below.
LTIP
No. of Options awarded
Martin Davis
337,512
Stuart Chapman
231,995
Ben Wilkinson
233,592
DBP
No. of Options awarded
Martin Davis
73,751
Stuart Chapman
50,694
Ben Wilkinson
49,625
The Options awarded under the LTIP have an exercise price of 1p each and are subject to LTIP performance conditions which, together with a summary of the LTIP, are set out in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2024, which was published on 12 June 2024 (available atwww.moltenventures.com) (“Annual Report”).
The Options awarded under the DBP have an exercise price of 1p each and are subject to a deferral period of two years before they can be exercised.
The notification set out in the Annex below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK and EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further details of the Options awarded:
ANNEX
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Martin Davis
Reason for the notification
Position / status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Molten Ventures plc
LEI
213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of financial instrument,
type of instrument
Options in respect of the LTIP and DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each
Identification Code
GB00BY7QYJ50
Nature of the transaction
Issue of options
Price(s) and volume(s)
411,263options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of 1p per share
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
n/a
Date of the transaction
20 June 2024
Place of the transaction
n/a
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Stuart Chapman
Reason for the notification
Position / status
Executive Director
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Molten Ventures plc
LEI
213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of financial instrument,
type of instrument
Options in respect of the LTIP and DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each
Identification Code
GB00BY7QYJ50
Nature of the transaction
Issue of options
Price(s) and volume(s)
282,689options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of 1p per share
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
n/a
Date of the transaction
20 June 2024
Place of the transaction
n/a
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Ben Wilkinson
Reason for the notification
Position / status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Molten Ventures plc
LEI
213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of financial instrument,
type of instrument
Options in respect of the LTIP and DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each
Identification Code
GB00BY7QYJ50
Nature of the transaction
Issue of options
Price(s) and volume(s)
283,217options over ordinary shares of 1p each with an exercise price of 1p per share
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
n/a
Date of the transaction
20 June 2024
Place of the transaction
n/a
ISIN:
GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code:
DSH
TIDM:
GROW; GRW
LEI Code:
213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories:
2.2. Inside information
3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Molten Ventures Plc is a venture capital investment company specializing in acquiring stakes in high-growth European companies operating in the technology sector
At the end of March 2024, the portfolio amounted, in market value, to GBP 1,292.1 million.