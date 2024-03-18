Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification Other Comments Increased holdings due to the shares received following the completion of the takeover transaction with Forward Partners PLC 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name BlackRock, Inc. City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) USA 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 15-Mar-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 18-Mar-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 12.520000 0.720000 13.240000 25052670 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 7.910000 0.700000 8.610000 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 23674767 12.520000 Sub Total 8.A 23674767 12.520000% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Securities Lending 1377903 0.720000 Sub Total 8.B1 1377903 0.720000% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 11.530000 0.170000 11.700000% BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Fund Advisors BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team



