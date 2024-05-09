(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Thursday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

Molten Ventures PLC, up 2.5% at 302.39 pence, 12-month range 201.00p-322.00p. The share price of the venture capital firm rises after Deutsche Bank starts its coverage of the stock with a 'buy' rating, setting a target price of 661p per share.

Avon Protection PLC, up 3.1% at 1,271.74p, 12-month range 582.00p-1,286.00p. The personal protection equipment company wins a contract from the UK Ministry of Defence worth up to GBP38 million for the continued supply of general service respirator and associated in service support. The contract runs for four years with five further 12-month option periods. Avon Protection has been supplying the MoD with GSR masks since 2018. It says this new contract award will enable Avon to "continue to help protect the lives of people serving in the UK Armed Forces, sustaining the UK's domestic CBRN protection production capability".

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Oxford BioMedica PLC, down 3.6% at 323.00p, 12-month range 164.29p-74.50p. The gene and cell-therapy company's share price falls, despite JPMorgan raising its price target for the stock to 305p each from 210p. JPMorgan rates Oxford BioMedica at 'neutral'.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

