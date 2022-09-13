Molten Ventures VCT plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

13 September 2022

Intention To Launch Offer for Subscription

The board of Molten Ventures VCT (“Company”) is pleased to announce the intention for the Company to launch an offer for subscription for new ordinary shares (the "Offer") for the current 2022/23 tax year.

The prospectus, which will contain the full details and terms and conditions of the Offer, is expected to be available in late October 2022, subject to FCA approval. The capacity of the offer is expected to be at least £20M plus an overallotment facility. A further announcement will be made when the prospectus is available.