Intention To Launch Offer for Subscription

09/13/2022
Molten Ventures VCT plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
13 September 2022
Intention To Launch Offer for Subscription

The board of Molten Ventures VCT (“Company”) is pleased to announce the intention for the Company to launch an offer for subscription for new ordinary shares (the "Offer") for the current 2022/23 tax year.

The prospectus, which will contain the full details and terms and conditions of the Offer, is expected to be available in late October 2022, subject to FCA approval.  The capacity of the offer is expected to be at least £20M plus an overallotment facility. A further announcement will be made when the prospectus is available.


Financials
Sales 2021 9,87 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
Net income 2021 8,53 M 9,83 M 9,83 M
Net cash 2021 10,7 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,37x
Yield 2021 5,00%
Capitalization 103 M 120 M 119 M
EV / Sales 2020 -5,07x
EV / Sales 2021 4,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Michael Brock Chairman
Hugh Graham Cazalet Aldous Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Peter Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Barry Malcolm Dean Non-Executive Director
Grant Leslie Whitehouse Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOLTEN VENTURES VCT PLC0.00%120
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG-23.89%1 883
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-14.89%1 780
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-64.54%643
LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.-18.01%19
DEUTSCHE EFFECTEN- UND WECHSEL-BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT AG-52.80%17