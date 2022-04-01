Log in
CORRECTION : Issue of Equity
GL
Issue of Equity
GL
Endeavour Mining's FY21 Profit Almost Trebles as Revenue Swells
MT
Issue of Equity

04/01/2022 | 12:19pm EDT
Molten Ventures VCT plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
1 April 2022
Issue of Equity

The Board of Draper Esprit VCT plc (the “Company”) announces an allotment on 1 April 2022 of Ordinary Shares of 5p each (“Shares”), pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that launched on 12 November 2021 (the “Offer”) as follows:

11,819,223 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 64.43p per Share.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 6 April 2022.

Following this allotment, the Company has 189,416,406 Shares in issue, which is also the Total Voting Rights of the Company.


Financials
Sales 2021 9,87 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
Net income 2021 8,53 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net cash 2021 10,7 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,37x
Yield 2021 5,00%
Capitalization 103 M 135 M 135 M
EV / Sales 2020 -5,07x
EV / Sales 2021 4,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
David Michael Brock Chairman
Hugh Graham Cazalet Aldous Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Peter Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Barry Malcolm Dean Non-Executive Director
Grant Leslie Whitehouse Secretary
