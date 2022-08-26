Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Molten Ventures VCT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDV   GB0002867140

MOLTEN VENTURES VCT PLC

(EDV)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-08-26 am EDT
54.50 GBX    0.00%
06:30aIssue of Equity (DRIS)
GL
08/18Result of AGM
GL
08/16Wärtsilä To Boost Power Generation At Endeavour Mining's Senegal Gold Mine
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Issue of Equity (DRIS)

08/26/2022 | 06:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Molten Ventures VCT plc
LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
26 August 2022
Issue of Equity (DRIS)

Molten Ventures VCT plc (“Company”) announces that, on 26 August 2022, it allotted 482,223 Ordinary Shares of 5p each in respect of Shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in respect of the dividend of 3.1p per Ordinary Share paid on 26 August 2022.

The shares were issued at 57.5p per share (being the net asset value as at 31 March 2022 of 60.6p per share adjusted for the dividend).

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made at the earliest practicable opportunity. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 5 September 2022.


All news about MOLTEN VENTURES VCT PLC
06:30aIssue of Equity (DRIS)
GL
08/18Result of AGM
GL
08/16Wärtsilä To Boost Power Generation At Endeavour Mining's Senegal Gold Mine
MT
08/10UBS Starts Endeavour Mining Coverage With Buy Rating
MT
08/03Endeavour Mining Affirms FY22 Production Guidance As H1 Gold Production Rises
MT
08/03Endeavour Mining Boosts Interim Dividend by 43% Despite Lower Earnings
MT
07/18Final Results
GL
07/18Molten Ventures VCT plc Proposes Special Dividend, Payable on August 26, 2022
CI
07/18Molten Ventures VCT plc Proposes Final Dividend, Payable on August 26, 2022
CI
07/18Molten Ventures VCT plc Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOLTEN VENTURES VCT PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9,87 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net income 2021 8,53 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net cash 2021 10,7 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,37x
Yield 2021 5,00%
Capitalization 135 M 159 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2020 -5,07x
EV / Sales 2021 4,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MOLTEN VENTURES VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Molten Ventures VCT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Michael Brock Chairman
Hugh Graham Cazalet Aldous Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Peter Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Barry Malcolm Dean Non-Executive Director
Grant Leslie Whitehouse Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOLTEN VENTURES VCT PLC0.00%159
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG-21.24%1 922
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-11.15%1 858
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-62.71%682
LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.-19.67%18
DEUTSCHE EFFECTEN- UND WECHSEL-BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT AG-50.93%18