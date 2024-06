Molten Ventures VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to provide long-term tax-free returns to shareholders through a combination of dividends and capital growth; invest in a diversified portfolio of smaller unquoted companies with a particular focus on the technology sector and target annual dividends of 5% of net asset value per share (subject to liquidity and regulatory factors). The Company invests in various sectors, such as enterprise and consumer technology, differentiated operating systems, machine learning and digital healthcare. The Company's investment manager is Elderstreet Investments Limited.